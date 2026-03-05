Mission Sahibi: How Delhi Plans To Rejuvenate Silt-Choked Najafgarh Drain, Yamuna
The Najafgarh Drain, once known as the Sahibi River, has emerged as a major flaw in Delhi's flood control and pollution management system.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Long ago, it used to be called the Sahibi River. Originating in Rajasthan, it flows through Haryana, till it reaches Delhi, where it has been concretised and renamed as Najafgarh Drain. And today, this Najafgarh Drain, once the lifeline of Delhi, is fighting its toughest battle for survival.
A bathymetric survey — which measures the depth, topography, and underwater features of a water body — carried out by the government has revealed that approximately 9.1 million cubic metres of silt has accumulated at the bottom of this 57-km-long drain. By blocking the drain's flow, the silt threatens waterlogging and flooding across large parts of the capital during the upcoming monsoons.
Survey Exposes Poor System
According to the survey conducted by the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department, due to accumulated silt and garbage, the drain's depth is now minimal. Around 150 small and large sub-drains from Delhi and Gurugram flow into it, carrying with them a large amount of industrial waste and sewage. According to statistics, this drain alone contributes approximately 70 per cent of the total pollution flowing into the Yamuna.
Talking about the survey, Parvesh Verma, Delhi's Water Minister, said, "The Najafgarh drain is the biggest source of Yamuna pollution. Without cleaning it, cleaning the Yamuna is impossible. We are using the latest technology to ensure uninterrupted flow of the drain."
"Mission Sahibi" To Clean Najafgarh Drain
In light of the drain's deteriorating condition, the government has decided to launch a clean up campaign on war-footing, called Mission Sahibi. A senior department official stated that Watermaster amphibious dredger machines have been imported from Finland to restore the drain's water-carrying capacity.
The campaign will utilise 32 advanced machines and amphibious dredgers. The silt removal work will continue for more than 13 hours daily. A budget of Rs 453.95 crore has been approved for the construction of a 61-km-long service road on either side of the drain.
The Najafgarh drain will be cleaned by creating wetlands and floating aerators along its route. Work has also begun to clean the drain and beautify the roads on both sides. It is hoped that once this project is completed, the Sahibi River will be restored to its original form, and can be developed as a tourist destination.
Relief From Waterlogging
The blockage of the Najafgarh drain directly impacts several areas of Dwarka, Najafgarh, Matiala, and West Delhi. The overflowing drain is the main reason for these areas becoming inundated even after moderate rainfall. Experts believe that if this 9.1 million cubic metres of silt is successfully removed, not only will it solve the waterlogging problem, but also improve the health of the Yamuna.
Along with the cleaning, plans are underway to rejuvenate the drain. The road being built along the drain's banks will not only improve connectivity, but also provide separate tracks for pedestrians and cyclists. This will provide significant relief from traffic jams for commuters travelling from Najafgarh to outer Delhi.