Mission Sahibi: How Delhi Plans To Rejuvenate Silt-Choked Najafgarh Drain, Yamuna

New Delhi: Long ago, it used to be called the Sahibi River. Originating in Rajasthan, it flows through Haryana, till it reaches Delhi, where it has been concretised and renamed as Najafgarh Drain. And today, this Najafgarh Drain, once the lifeline of Delhi, is fighting its toughest battle for survival.

A bathymetric survey — which measures the depth, topography, and underwater features of a water body — carried out by the government has revealed that approximately 9.1 million cubic metres of silt has accumulated at the bottom of this 57-km-long drain. By blocking the drain's flow, the silt threatens waterlogging and flooding across large parts of the capital during the upcoming monsoons.

Survey Exposes Poor System

According to the survey conducted by the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department, due to accumulated silt and garbage, the drain's depth is now minimal. Around 150 small and large sub-drains from Delhi and Gurugram flow into it, carrying with them a large amount of industrial waste and sewage. According to statistics, this drain alone contributes approximately 70 per cent of the total pollution flowing into the Yamuna.

Talking about the survey, Parvesh Verma, Delhi's Water Minister, said, "The Najafgarh drain is the biggest source of Yamuna pollution. Without cleaning it, cleaning the Yamuna is impossible. We are using the latest technology to ensure uninterrupted flow of the drain."

"Mission Sahibi" To Clean Najafgarh Drain