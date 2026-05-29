ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Mission Mausam’: India Keeps A Weather Eye On The Skies, Installs Advanced System

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, during the inauguration of the facility at IGI Airport ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: This winter, expect a few flight delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as India on Thursday reached a new milestone in aviation weather forecasting, with the launch of the country’s first integrated "SkyCast System", a next-generation atmospheric monitoring platform designed to provide real-time alerts for fog, turbulence, wind shear and other high-impact weather events that frequently disrupt flight operations.

India became the 19th country in the world to have such a system after the painstaking efforts of scientists over 11 years. According to the government, only 18 similar systems currently exist globally at major international aviation hubs and aerospace facilities.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the facility at IGIA and described it as "the beginning of a new era in Indian aviation", saying the advanced system would improve aviation safety and reduce weather-related delays, cancellations and diversions.

Aiming For ‘Fog-Free Flights’

The SkyCast system has been developed under the Centre's 'Mission Mausam' initiative and is expected to play a critical role in tackling one of north India's biggest aviation challenges, dense winter fog and rapidly changing weather conditions.

Singh said passengers could soon experience fewer flight disruptions during the winter months as the system would provide advance alerts to pilots and air traffic controllers even within short operational windows of about three hours.

He said the technology would help pilots decide the safest time for landing and take-off, thereby reducing unnecessary diversions, delays and cancellations that often affect Delhi airport during peak fog season.

"India is moving towards an era of fog-free flights through scientific innovation and advanced weather technologies," the minister said, while linking the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening modern aviation infrastructure.

The minister also referred to the government’s broader push to democratise aviation and weather services, saying India was now advancing from “Hawai Chappal to Hawai Jahaz” while simultaneously building world-class weather intelligence systems.

How the SkyCast System Works

SkyCast is a comprehensive aviation meteorological platform that combines multiple advanced atmospheric sensing technologies into a single operational framework capable of continuously monitoring changing weather conditions around the airport.

The system integrates sophisticated instruments, including Radar Wind Profiler (RWP), Microwave Profiling Radiometer (MPR), SODAR (Sonic Detection and Ranging), Ground-based Fog Aerosol Spectrometer (GFAS), CL61 Lidar-based Ceilometer and Automated Weather Stations.

Together, these systems generate continuous high-resolution atmospheric data on wind speed, wind direction, turbulence, moisture levels, temperature, humidity, cloud water content, fog formation and visibility conditions.

Officials said the Radar Wind Profiler forms the core of the SkyCast system. It continuously measures atmospheric parameters up to nearly three kilometres above the airport and tracks turbulence, vertical wind movements and boundary-layer dynamics, all crucial for safe aircraft descent and landing operations.

The system can also generate thermodynamic profiles up to nearly 10 kilometres altitude, enabling meteorologists to monitor atmospheric instability and evolving weather systems in real time.

One of the key additions is the Ground-based Fog Aerosol Spectrometer, which studies fog droplets and pollution particles. Scientists say this is especially important for Delhi, where aerosol pollution interacts with fog and often worsens visibility conditions during winter.

The CL61 Lidar-based Ceilometer further strengthens monitoring by continuously observing the vertical structure of fog layers and cloud formation, helping aviation authorities better understand how visibility conditions evolve during critical flight operations.

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