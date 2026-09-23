Missing Seafarer's Whereabouts Still Unknown; His Family Members Undergo Emotional Turmoil After DG Turns Them Away
Family has shared audio recordings of DG Shipping officers with ETV Bharat where officials claim to have no responsibility of the seafarer, reports Neeta Kolhatkar
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Mumbai: The family of Sumit Kumar Singh, one of the 14 Indian seafarers who was on the El Gaiaga vessel, which was attacked near Oman, while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz 10 days ago, is facing a tough time.
He continues to remain missing, as the Government of Oman, Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Oman have now confirmed a rescue vessel has been sent at anchorage to first repair the damage to their vessel, which has been rendered with a big hole. Only after that search operations will be undertaken.
In a statement shared with Sumit's family, officials of Ultra Shipping, the company that owns the vessel, informed, "Search and rescue operations continued for the third time in all accessible spaces. No missing persons were found. The only remaining inaccessible areas are the flooded spaces, including the submerged sections of the engine room and the steering gear room. Salvors are making good progress on making these spaces accessible in the next few days."
Sumit's wife, Komal Priya, is still in no position to reach out to officials. In a video message, she reached out to all authorities, pleading to help locate her missing husband.
"We still don't know anything of his whereabouts, and we are not being told anything. I am shattered, as I have two young children. I fervently hope my husband is found at the earliest. With folded handsm I request the Government of India, Oman government, and the Indian Embassy to help search my husband soon and give accurate information on Sumit Kumar," Komal Priya said.
Her paternal cousin Aditya, who is communicating with the authorities and has also reached out to the Government of India and Oman, the Embassy, and Director General of Shipping. Aditya shared an audio recording of his calls with the DG Shipping officials on two occasions, who avoided taking any responsibility and went onto discourage him from speaking to them.
"You are speaking to the wrong person. You can get the update from RPSL and not from us. Seafarers have no connect with DG Shipping. We will chase them like the way you are chasing DG Shipping. You ask them to give you a report. DG Shipping hasn't recruited or hired your relative who has gone missing. You have to ask the company that has recruited your relative. I understand your pain, but I am very busy. Its a holiday and nobody else is here," the official is heard putting off Aditya.
Aditya is worried for his paternal cousin, Komal Priya, who is barely eating
"My cousin sister was falling unconscious in the first five days. Only in the last few she has barely recovered. The family members keep asking me for updates and unfortunately the search and rescue operation seems to be time-consuming and they are unable to give me any updates. I am knocking on all doors, including the DG Shipping. Until now, I patiently have followed up; however they have brushed away my calls and are refusing to take any responsibility. Who do we go to for help?"
Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Foreword Seafarers Union of India, has questioned the dismissive attitude shown by the officers of DG Shipping. "We are surprised to see this dismissive and irresponsible attitude shown by the officers of the authority, which comes under the Ministry of Shipping and Waterways, and is the body responsible for seafarers. This should not happen to any family that is in distress and emotional turmoil. We expect DG Shipping to be responsible and show more empathy," said Yadav.
Aditya told ETV Bharat that he has lodged a 'missing' complaint immediately after he received reports of Sumit having gone missing while 13 other Indians were rescued and have even flown back to their homes.
He has been told by the Embassy and the Government of India, "A vessel with three teams has been sent to the anchorage where El Gaia is located. They will assess the hole that has been seen under the vessel after it was attacked. It is two metres in radius. They first have to repair it, then pump out all the water from the cabin room and then search for him on the vessel."
Sumit from Kirtapur Rajaram from Vaishali district in Bihar, has been a seafarer for last eight years. He has worked on many vessels, mainly oil tankers. Sumit left for work in May this year, during the US-Israel-Iran war. Their vessel, El Gaia was on the way to Panama when on September 13 midnight, it was attacked on September 13.
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