ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing Seafarer's Whereabouts Still Unknown; His Family Members Undergo Emotional Turmoil After DG Turns Them Away

Seafarer from Bihar, Sumit Kumar Singh has been missing since their vessel El Gaia was attacked on September 13. His wife Komal Priya has appealed to the authorities for helping her locate him, while her cousin who has been constantly pursuing with all authorities was turned away by DG Shipping for calling on them ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The family of Sumit Kumar Singh, one of the 14 Indian seafarers who was on the El Gaiaga vessel, which was attacked near Oman, while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz 10 days ago, is facing a tough time.

He continues to remain missing, as the Government of Oman, Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Oman have now confirmed a rescue vessel has been sent at anchorage to first repair the damage to their vessel, which has been rendered with a big hole. Only after that search operations will be undertaken.

In a statement shared with Sumit's family, officials of Ultra Shipping, the company that owns the vessel, informed, "Search and rescue operations continued for the third time in all accessible spaces. No missing persons were found. The only remaining inaccessible areas are the flooded spaces, including the submerged sections of the engine room and the steering gear room. Salvors are making good progress on making these spaces accessible in the next few days."

Sumit's wife, Komal Priya, is still in no position to reach out to officials. In a video message, she reached out to all authorities, pleading to help locate her missing husband.

"We still don't know anything of his whereabouts, and we are not being told anything. I am shattered, as I have two young children. I fervently hope my husband is found at the earliest. With folded handsm I request the Government of India, Oman government, and the Indian Embassy to help search my husband soon and give accurate information on Sumit Kumar," Komal Priya said.

Her paternal cousin Aditya, who is communicating with the authorities and has also reached out to the Government of India and Oman, the Embassy, and Director General of Shipping. Aditya shared an audio recording of his calls with the DG Shipping officials on two occasions, who avoided taking any responsibility and went onto discourage him from speaking to them.

"You are speaking to the wrong person. You can get the update from RPSL and not from us. Seafarers have no connect with DG Shipping. We will chase them like the way you are chasing DG Shipping. You ask them to give you a report. DG Shipping hasn't recruited or hired your relative who has gone missing. You have to ask the company that has recruited your relative. I understand your pain, but I am very busy. Its a holiday and nobody else is here," the official is heard putting off Aditya.