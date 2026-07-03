ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing Indian Student Case In Finland Handed Over To Country’s NIA: Centre Tells HC

Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that the case of a Hyderabad student who went missing in Finland has been handed over to the country’s National Bureau of Investigation (NIA), and sought time to apprise the court of the progress in the probe.

The submission was made before Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy during the hearing of a petition filed by the parents of Manideep Reddy, a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, who has been missing since early May while pursuing higher studies at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Finland.

Counsel for the petitioners told the court that Manideep had gone to Finland for higher studies in March last year and last spoke to his mother on May 5, after which he became untraceable. Representing the centre, counsel informed the court that Finnish authorities transferred the case to the country’s NIA on June 22 and requested time to obtain details on the progress of the investigation. The court adjourned the matter to July 16.

Manideep, a first-year B.Tech student at LUT University in Lappeenranta, went missing after losing contact with his family. His relatives and acquaintances in Finland searched his accommodation and university, but failed to trace him, following which a missing person case was registered with local authorities.