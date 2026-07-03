Missing Indian Student Case In Finland Handed Over To Country’s NIA: Centre Tells HC
The High Court sought an update on the investigation after the Centre said Finnish authorities had transferred the case to the country’s NIA.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that the case of a Hyderabad student who went missing in Finland has been handed over to the country’s National Bureau of Investigation (NIA), and sought time to apprise the court of the progress in the probe.
The submission was made before Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy during the hearing of a petition filed by the parents of Manideep Reddy, a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, who has been missing since early May while pursuing higher studies at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Finland.
Counsel for the petitioners told the court that Manideep had gone to Finland for higher studies in March last year and last spoke to his mother on May 5, after which he became untraceable. Representing the centre, counsel informed the court that Finnish authorities transferred the case to the country’s NIA on June 22 and requested time to obtain details on the progress of the investigation. The court adjourned the matter to July 16.
Manideep, a first-year B.Tech student at LUT University in Lappeenranta, went missing after losing contact with his family. His relatives and acquaintances in Finland searched his accommodation and university, but failed to trace him, following which a missing person case was registered with local authorities.
The student’s parents said they had also approached Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader Bandar Dattatreya seeking intervention. They alleged that despite more than 60 days having passed since their son’s disappearance, they had not received any concrete information from the Finnish authorities or the Indian government.
The High Court had issued notices to the Centre, the Indian Embassy in Finland, Telangana Police and other respondents, directing them to explain the action taken on the complaint regarding the student’s disappearance.
Read More