Missing BSF Constable From Assam Confirmed Dead, Body Fished Out Of Kushiyara River After Two-Day Search
BSF Constable Venu had gone missing after jumping into the river while attempting to apprehend suspected smugglers, prompting a search by SDRF and NDRF personnel.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Tezpur: The body of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who went missing two days ago after jumping into Kushiyara River while chasing suspected smugglers near Steamer Ghat in Sribhumi, Assam, was recovered on Wednesday morning, informed BSF DIG Assam Mizoram frontier Ahsan Shahedi.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the DIG informed that the search operations by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been called off following recovery of the body.
According to sources, the incident took place two days back when Constable (GD) K Venu, posted at Harinagar Border Outpost, along with Head Constable Jitendra Yadav, attempted to intercept 4-5 suspected smugglers who had allegedly crossed over from Bangladesh.
While trying to evade the BSF personnel, the suspects jumped into the river. Meanwhile, in an attempt to apprehend them, the two BSF personnel also entered the water. While Head Constable Jitendra Yadav managed to return safely, Constable Venu went missing.
Following this, a search operation was launched by SDRF and NDRF personnel near the spot. However, despite extensive efforts over the past two days, the missing jawan could not be traced. Wednesday morning, the missing Constable's body was spotted floating near Steamer Ghat in Sribhumi.
Shahedi said that coordination and discussions were also held between the two sides (India and Bangladesh) to trace the missing BSF personnel. "His body was eventually located in the middle of the Kushiyara River near the international border on Wednesday morning," he added.
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