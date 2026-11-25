ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing BSF Constable From Assam Confirmed Dead, Body Fished Out Of Kushiyara River After Two-Day Search

Missing BSF Jawan's body recovered from Kushiyara River in Sribhumi ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: The body of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who went missing two days ago after jumping into Kushiyara River while chasing suspected smugglers near Steamer Ghat in Sribhumi, Assam, was recovered on Wednesday morning, informed BSF DIG Assam Mizoram frontier Ahsan Shahedi.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the DIG informed that the search operations by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been called off following recovery of the body.

According to sources, the incident took place two days back when Constable (GD) K Venu, posted at Harinagar Border Outpost, along with Head Constable Jitendra Yadav, attempted to intercept 4-5 suspected smugglers who had allegedly crossed over from Bangladesh. Photo of BSF constable K Venu (ETV Bharat) While trying to evade the BSF personnel, the suspects jumped into the river. Meanwhile, in an attempt to apprehend them, the two BSF personnel also entered the water. While Head Constable Jitendra Yadav managed to return safely, Constable Venu went missing.