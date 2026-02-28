ETV Bharat / bharat

Missiles Over West Asia: Why The US-Israel Attack On Iran Is A Strategic Test For India

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 ( AP )

New Delhi: The dramatic escalation in West Asia following US and Israeli strikes on Iran Saturday has pushed the region to the brink of a wider conflict – and placed India in a deeply complex strategic position.

With US President Donald Trump confirming “major combat operations” and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israel, the crisis threatens to reshape regional geopolitical stability. For New Delhi, the consequences go far beyond diplomacy – touching energy security, diaspora safety, maritime trade routes and its carefully balanced ties across rival blocs.

Saturday’s developments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Israel, where he reiterated India’s long-standing position that dialogue and peaceful resolution remain the only viable path forward. During his visit, Modi emphasised that peace in West Asia is tied to India’s security and that dialogue reflects “the call of the Global South”.

West Asia remains central to India’s energy lifeline. A wider conflict involving Iran could threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil shipments. Any disruption would likely push crude prices sharply higher.

India, as one of the world’s largest energy importers, is highly vulnerable to oil price spikes. Elevated prices would widen India’s current account deficit, increase inflationary pressures, and complicate fiscal management

Even if physical supply remains uninterrupted, war-risk premiums and insurance costs for tankers could increase import bills.

Apart from this, nearly nine million Indians live and work across West Asia. While Israel hosts a smaller Indian community compared to Gulf states, a broader regional war could spill over into countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

India may need to prepare contingency evacuation plans similar to past operations conducted during crises in Yemen during the 2015 conflict and Lebanon during the 2006 war.

Late on Saturday evening, India expressed deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

“We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs reads. “Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. Our missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions, and follow local security guidance.”

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the advisory reads. “All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly.”

On February 23, the Indian Embassy in Tehran, citing an earlier advisory issued on January 5, had urged all Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

But the fact of the matter is that any instability in the Gulf and the West Asian Arab economies would also affect remittance flows – a key component of India’s foreign exchange earnings.

India is now also faced with the challenge of strategic balancing between Israel, Iran and the US. India maintains strong and growing ties with Israel in defence, agriculture and technology. At the same time, it has historically maintained civilisational and energy ties with Iran, including connectivity interests through the Chabahar port, in which New Delhi has invested heavily.