Missed LPG e-KYC? You Will Have To Pay Market Rates From October 1
From October 1, Aadhaar e-KYC is mandatory for subsidised domestic LPG. Unverified consumers can still buy gas at market rates, but lose their subsidy.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Domestic LPG consumers who have completed their biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) or e-KYC can avail subsidised refills from October 1. Those who have not yet authenticated their gas connections must do so to avail refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP).
From October 1, the subsidised LPG refills will be available only for eKYC-authenticated consumers. But those who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA will not be denied gas cylinders. They can purchase them at the prevailing market rate without subsidy, in accordance with terms set by oil marketing companies (OMCs).
However, they will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels such as the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels.
These consumers will be supplied LPG at the applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC. Domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy for September 2026 is around Rs 210 per 14.2 kg cylinder.
Government Subsidy and Mandate
To keep domestic LPG affordable, the central government paid OMCs a compensation of Rs 22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and is paying Rs 30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27.
On September 19, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) made BAA mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers, saying the move aims to streamline verification and ensure that LPG connections are linked to verified identities. It also set October 1 as the deadline for completing the process.
As of September 19, over 10 per cent (5.4 crore) of active domestic LPG consumers had yet to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication, according to MoPNG. Consumers who have already completed the process do not need to repeat it.
The three major companies, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have a combined total of 32.77 crore (approx 327.7 million) domestic gas consumers across the country. Of these, 27.43 crore (274.3 million) are authenticated and registered across the country.
Consumer Backlash and Concerns
With just one day left before the deadline, many consumers are complaining about a lack of information and short notice from their local gas dealers.
Shabir Talukdar, a consumer from Maharashtra, said that Aadhaar authentication was crucial for availing gas cylinder subsidy benefits, but several ordinary consumers are unaware of this rule, leading to confusion.
“The government and gas companies should provide relief by granting consumers a one-month extension for the authentication process,” he said.
Another consumer, Pandhari Yadav, said that gas distributors should have informed people in advance to prevent confusion.
“This is unfortunate that lack of awareness has pushed consumers to a situation where they have to purchase cylinders at higher rates,” he said.
Yadav said that with the deadline expiring in just a day, what are the uneducated, women, and senior citizens supposed to do? “The government should take an appropriate decision regarding this,” Yadav added.
About Aadhaar-Based LPG e-KYC
Aadhaar-based LPG e-KYC is a verification process that uses consumers’ Aadhaar details to link LPG connections using biometric authentication. Face recognition through supported apps is the most common method used in the process.
The government has enabled this feature to reduce duplication, improve beneficiary identification, and ensure proper delivery of LPG services.
To complete the process, consumers need to follow some easy steps. They can either do it from home using mobile applications or visit their LPG distributor.
LPG e-KYC using mobile apps
A tech-savvy consumer can securely verify his/her identity in a few minutes using a smartphone.
To get started, they need to download the required apps. Oil Marketing Company (OMC) app (IndianOil ONE for Indane consumers, Hello BPCL for Bharat Gas or HP Pay for HP Gas) and a supporting app for face recognition, etc. The official UIDAI Aadhaar FaceRD App acts as the background facial scanner in the process.
The next step is to register or log in using a registered mobile number, followed by tapping on the e-KYC / Re-KYC option in the main menu or profile section.
The consumers have to give consent to link their Aadhaar. The OMC app will launch the camera via the Aadhaar FaceRD application. They need to follow the instructions on the screen (such as blinking or holding their head steady) to capture a clear facial scan.
Once the authentication succeeds, their updated KYC status will reflect inside the app.
BAA At LPG Distributor Showroom
If a consumer prefers offline verification, he/she needs to complete fingerprint or iris authentication directly at their agency office following the steps below:
Visit the local showroom of the respective gas distributor.
Carry an Aadhaar card and LPG consumer number/passbook.
The store executive will use a biometric fingerprint or iris scanner to authenticate your identity instantly.
Authentication During Cylinder Delivery
Many public sector oil companies have equipped their delivery personnel with biometric capabilities. When your delivery agent arrives at your house with a refill cylinder, you can request that they use their official smartphone app to complete your biometric fingerprint or face scan on the spot.
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