ETV Bharat / bharat

Missed LPG e-KYC? You Will Have To Pay Market Rates From October 1

New Delhi: Domestic LPG consumers who have completed their biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) or e-KYC can avail subsidised refills from October 1. Those who have not yet authenticated their gas connections must do so to avail refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP).

From October 1, the subsidised LPG refills will be available only for eKYC-authenticated consumers. But those who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA will not be denied gas cylinders. They can purchase them at the prevailing market rate without subsidy, in accordance with terms set by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

However, they will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels such as the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels.

These consumers will be supplied LPG at the applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC. Domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy for September 2026 is around Rs 210 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

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Government Subsidy and Mandate

To keep domestic LPG affordable, the central government paid OMCs a compensation of Rs 22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and is paying Rs 30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27.

On September 19, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) made BAA mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers, saying the move aims to streamline verification and ensure that LPG connections are linked to verified identities. It also set October 1 as the deadline for completing the process.

As of September 19, over 10 per cent (5.4 crore) of active domestic LPG consumers had yet to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication, according to MoPNG. Consumers who have already completed the process do not need to repeat it.

The three major companies, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have a combined total of 32.77 crore (approx 327.7 million) domestic gas consumers across the country. Of these, 27.43 crore (274.3 million) are authenticated and registered across the country.

Interface of HP Pay App (Screengrab/ETV Bharat)

Consumer Backlash and Concerns

With just one day left before the deadline, many consumers are complaining about a lack of information and short notice from their local gas dealers.

Shabir Talukdar, a consumer from Maharashtra, said that Aadhaar authentication was crucial for availing gas cylinder subsidy benefits, but several ordinary consumers are unaware of this rule, leading to confusion.

“The government and gas companies should provide relief by granting consumers a one-month extension for the authentication process,” he said.

Another consumer, Pandhari Yadav, said that gas distributors should have informed people in advance to prevent confusion.

“This is unfortunate that lack of awareness has pushed consumers to a situation where they have to purchase cylinders at higher rates,” he said.