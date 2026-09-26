ETV Bharat / bharat

'Misplaced And Inaccurate': Tibetan Government-In-Exile Objects To Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh-Tibet Comparison

Speaking at the “martyrs day” event to mark the first anniversary of the agitation at NDS Stadium in Leh, Wangchuk accused authorities of inflicting atrocities on Ladakhi people that even surpass China’s action in Tibet.

He was referring to killing of four civilians in police firing a year ago on September 24 when they were protesting for statehood and the sixth schedule following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into J&K and Ladakh union territories.

“His (Wangchuk’s) statement doesn’t reflect the real situation inside Tibet,” said CTA Spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay, expressing deep concern over Wangchuk’s remarks at the public event in Leh a day ago where he compared the region with China’s Tibet.

Srinagar: The Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Friday rejected the comparison climate activist Sonam Wangchuk drew between Ladakh and Tibet, calling it “inaccurate.”

He also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and feared he might be killed in an encounter for speaking out against the government.

The Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, CTA, however, said they consider such a comparison misplaced and inaccurate.

“Tibet continues to remain under China’s authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights, religious freedom and intensification of measures aimed at erasing its distinct cultural identity,” Lekshay said in a post on X.

Earlier, several Tibetan activists expressed concern over Wangchuk’s remarks on social media and called them misleading.

Former general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress Tenzin Lobsang said that Wangchuk’s campaign appears to rely on misleading narratives and unsubstantiated claims by disinforming the people of Ladakh and unfairly portraying India.

“Disagreement is legitimate. Disinformation & distortion are not,” he said on X.

However, Wangchuk clarified in a post on X saying he was “only comparing a specific incident on a particular day and of course not with decades of sufferings that Tibetan people have gone through”.

“...Secondly I have no intentions whatsoever to cause any hurt to anyone least my dear Tibetan friends... I only wanted to show the gravity of what Leh Ladakh went through on that particular day... and if that has hurt anyone, I deeply apologise from the core of my heart,” he wrote.