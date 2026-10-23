ETV Bharat / bharat

Mishap Averted As Air India Hyderabad-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Glitch

Hyderabad: A major mishap was averted on Friday after an Air India flight bound for Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, following a technical glitch shortly after takeoff.

According to official sources, as many as 109 passengers were on board the flight AI 417. Around five minutes after takeoff, the aircraft developed a technical issue, and the pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Following instructions from ATC officials, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Shamshabad Airport.

"Air India flight AI 417, bound for Mumbai with 109 passengers on board, developed a technical glitch. The pilot identified the issue just five minutes after takeoff and immediately alerted ATC," a source said.

While technical staff are currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the problem, sources confirmed that all passengers are safe.

Earlier this month, a passenger was de-boarded from a post-midnight IndiGo flight after accidentally triggering an emergency exit alarm during boarding at Shamshabad airport. The incident occurred after the passenger was moved from ninth row to the emergency exit row on the IndiGo flight which was scheduled to fly from Shamshabad to Kadapa.

Moments before the aircraft was about to take off, the passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly attempted to open the emergency door. The airline staff immediately intervened and restrained him. As per standard airline protocols, he was subsequently handed over to the RGIA police for further investigation.