Mirwaiz Umar Calls For Indo-Pak Dialogue As Fresh Track 2 Returns To Bangkok, Colombo
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged India-Pakistan dialogue inspired by Iran-US reconciliation, emphasising peace through diplomacy for South Asia’s prosperity and stability.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday pitched for dialogue between India and Pakistan and expressed hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows his predecessors in engaging with them following the Iran-US reconciliation to end the war in West Asia.
Citing the Iran-US war, he said after four months of confrontation and enormous expenditure of resources and suffering, both countries returned to the negotiating table.
“It is not a sign of weakness on either side, but it reflects the reality that disputes cannot be resolved through force alone,” Mirwaiz said and hailed countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, for facilitating dialogue.
“This lesson is especially relevant for South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan. Our region is home to nearly one-fourth of humanity. It possesses immense civilisational wealth, extraordinary human resources and enormous economic potential. Yet for decades, political tensions, mistrust and unresolved issues have prevented the peoples of this region from fully realising these possibilities,” he said.
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Delivering a ‘policy statement’ during his Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the occasion of the Youm-e-Ashura, the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), he hoped that the 'spirit of engagement' once again finds space through Prime Minister Modi.
Mirwaiz’s appeal comes amid fresh Track 2 meetings between India and Pakistan in Bangkok and Sri Lanka this week. Four such meetings have occurred following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where former diplomats, academics and strategic experts from both countries have engaged with each other, per a strategic expert.
But the formal ties between the two neighbouring countries have been frozen since August 2019 following the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The tension further escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack killed 25 tourists, triggering a brief war between the two nuclear-powered countries.
Track II is a process that brings together influential people from both sides to talk and jointly develop ideas to resolve strained relations or conflicts.
Citing his previous engagements with former prime ministers, including PMs Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, Mirwaiz said despite differences, those engagements showed “dialogue itself has value".
“It reduces mistrust, humanises opposing perspectives and creates possibilities that otherwise remain closed,” he said. The Mirwaiz-led moderate separatist group, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference or APHC (M), engaged with New Delhi and Islamabad despite strong opposition from their own ranks in Kashmir.
“Sustainable peace cannot emerge from wars, force or violence. Lasting solutions require engagement, understanding and the courage to listen even to those with whom one disagrees.”
Describing Prime Minister Modi as among the longest-serving leaders in India, he said that Modi generated hope across South Asia after talking about regional cooperation and demonstrated an interest in improving ties with neighbouring countries after assuming the office in 2014.
“It is our hope that the spirit of engagement that informed PM Modi earlier and the efforts under leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh once again find expression.”
The Valley’s chief cleric said that peace may be difficult and dialogue may be slow and diplomacy may demand patience.
“Yet these remain the most reliable instruments for resolving issues and securing a better future,” he added.
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