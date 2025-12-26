Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ‘Quits’ Hurriyat On X As ‘Hobson’s Choice’
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq removed his Hurriyat Chairman title from his X profile under pressure from authorities amid bans on Hurriyat factions.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 26, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric and separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has removed his designation as ‘Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference’ from his verified X profile. He claimed that the authorities “pressed” him to do so amid the ban on all constituents of the Hurriyat, including the Awami Action Committee.
“For some time now, I was being pressed by the authorities to make changes to my X (formerly Twitter) handle as Hurriyat chairman, as all constituents of the Hurriyat Conference, including the Awami Action Committee that I head, have been banned under the UAPA, making Hurriyat a banned organisation, failing which they will take down my handle,” he wrote on X.
“At a time when public space and avenues of communication stand severely restricted, this platform remains among the very few means available to me to reach out to my people and share my views on our issues with them and the outside world. Under such circumstances, it is a Hobson’s choice I was left to make,” he adds.
For some time now, I was being pressed by the authorities to make changes to my X (formerly Twitter) handle as Hurriyat chairman, as all constituents of Hurriyat Conference, including the Awami Action Committee that I head have been banned under the UAPA, making Hurriyat a banned…— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) December 26, 2025
'Hobson's Choice' is an English phrase which means one has only one choice to make, as there is no real alternative.
The introductory information, known as the bio, on Mirwaiz’s X handle was edited on Thursday evening. Now, it contains only basic details of his name and location. He has more than 2 lakh followers on X.
Mirwaiz’s organisation, the Awami Action Committee, was banned by authorities earlier this year under the strict anti-terrorism law, against which he has approached the court.
The All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a conglomerate of separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, was formed in 1993 to give a peaceful alternative to political mobilisations and coordinate protest programmes.
The alliance consisted of a total of 23 political, semi-political and social organisations that wanted a “political solution” to the Jammu and Kashmir issue, for which it demanded tripartite talks between representatives of India, Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of United Nations (UN) resolutions.
Mirwaiz was the founding chairman of the conglomerate, and even after the breakup of the alliance, he remained the head of his faction of the separatist alliance for a long time.
His father, former Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq, was shot dead by militants at his residence on May 21, 1990, at the beginning of the armed insurgency in Kashmir. At that time, Umar was a student, but as per family tradition, he was given the post of Mirwaiz, and he became politically active.
After Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, several other leaders also took over the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference, but in 2003, the alliance broke down when Syed Ali Geelani alleged that the Hurriyat Conference had secretly supported some candidates in the assembly elections. From 2003 to 2019, the Hurriyat Conference factions remained active, led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar.
Mirwaiz delivers Friday sermons at the main Jama Masjid in Srinagar. This year, he was allowed to address the public for the first time during Friday prayers after more than six years of continuous house arrest, but he is still detained on some occasions.
The dominance of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference has gradually declined over the past decade, largely due to the Centre's crackdown on the alliance's leadership. Most of the Hurriyat Conference leaders are currently under house arrest.
Following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and partial abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre banned most of the APHC's affiliates and has since arrested several senior leaders under stringent laws, while several leaders have been booked. In addition, several leaders have withdrawn from public political activities altogether.
Mirwaiz has also been adopting a cautious tone in his statements for quite some time now. He presents his demands to the central government, and in no way does he give the impression that he is expressing a separatist ideology. However, in his statements, he demands that the government hold talks with the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir and provide humanitarian facilities to the leaders and activists detained in jails.
Also Read