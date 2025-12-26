ETV Bharat / bharat

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ‘Quits’ Hurriyat On X As ‘Hobson’s Choice’

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric and separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has removed his designation as ‘Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference’ from his verified X profile. He claimed that the authorities “pressed” him to do so amid the ban on all constituents of the Hurriyat, including the Awami Action Committee.

“For some time now, I was being pressed by the authorities to make changes to my X (formerly Twitter) handle as Hurriyat chairman, as all constituents of the Hurriyat Conference, including the Awami Action Committee that I head, have been banned under the UAPA, making Hurriyat a banned organisation, failing which they will take down my handle,” he wrote on X.

“At a time when public space and avenues of communication stand severely restricted, this platform remains among the very few means available to me to reach out to my people and share my views on our issues with them and the outside world. Under such circumstances, it is a Hobson’s choice I was left to make,” he adds.

'Hobson's Choice' is an English phrase which means one has only one choice to make, as there is no real alternative.

The introductory information, known as the bio, on Mirwaiz’s X handle was edited on Thursday evening. Now, it contains only basic details of his name and location. He has more than 2 lakh followers on X.

Mirwaiz’s organisation, the Awami Action Committee, was banned by authorities earlier this year under the strict anti-terrorism law, against which he has approached the court.

The All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a conglomerate of separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, was formed in 1993 to give a peaceful alternative to political mobilisations and coordinate protest programmes.