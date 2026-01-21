ETV Bharat / bharat

Miranda House Lab Develops Biological Sensors To Identify Blood Clots, Detect Heart Attacks On Time

New Delhi: News of sudden deaths due to heart attacks has become commonplace these days. Whether it's soldiers deployed to protect the country, or ordinary people going about their daily lives, heart attacks have become a major challenge.

One of the main reasons for this is blood clotting in the body. Now, the Smart Materials and Devices Lab (SMDL) at Miranda House College, Delhi University, is developing biological sensors that can identify this danger in time and help save lives.

How These Biological Sensors Can Help Our Soldiers

Indian soldiers are deployed on the country's borders, often in high-altitude and extremely cold regions, where the temperature drops below freezing point, affecting the body. Dr Anjali Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Physics and Astrophysics at Miranda House, explained, "In extreme cold, the blood in soldiers' bodies thickens, increasing the likelihood of clotting. This significantly increases the risk of heart attacks."

She added that the biological sensors being developed at SMDL, will be able to identify whether the level of blood thickening in a soldier's body is becoming dangerously high. This will allow for timely treatment.

How These Sensors Work

These biological sensors will measure changes occurring inside the body. Through specific biomarkers, it can be determined whether the blood clotting process is normal or not. If the sensor indicates that blood clotting is increasing, an immediate warning will be issued, allowing doctors to provide necessary medication and treatment in time.

Also Beneficial For Laymen

This technology is not limited to military applications. Dr Sharma said, "Blood clotting is a major cause of heart attacks in the general population too. If our biological sensors reach the general public in future, it will be a major achievement. These sensors could prove to be life-saving, especially for the elderly and people with high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease."

New Hope In Point-of-Care Diagnostics

A major advantage of the biosensors developed at SMDL is that they can be used for point-of-care diagnostics. This means that health checks will be possible on-site, without relying on large hospital machines.