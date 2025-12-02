A Digital Archive Of One's Own: Miranda House Preserves Its History For Posterity
As part of the project, a special wall has been created, displaying 32 important photographs from the early decades of DU's most prestigious women's college.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Miranda House, the most prestigious women's college under the University of Delhi (DU), has created a unique digital archive, preserving its history from 1948, when it was established, to 2025. Through old documents, photographs, audio-visual files and oral history interviews, this digital archive systematically documents the college's development, student life, elections, hostel culture, the role of teachers, and its relationship to India's history for the first time. College authorities hope the archive will not only be useful for researchers, but also help future generations of students appreciate its legacy.
Shweta Sachdeva Jha, an instructor in the English Department and in-charge of the archive project, explained, "While working as a teacher-in-charge and Governing Body representative in 2018-19, I developed an interest in the college's administrative history. During that time, I thought why not explore old documents and photographs of the college and use them to understand the history of Miranda House college?"
But where could she begin? Help arrived in the form of college staffer Pawan Kumar, who told her about an old trunk in the records room. When opened, it contained hundreds of photographs, albums, and charts dating from 1948 to the 1980s. Some were bored by termites, others fading into sepia, but they all contained invaluable information about the college's early decades.
Jha explained that during the Covid lockdowns, the college's acting principal, Dr Vijayalakshmi Nanda, advised her to apply for an archiving fellowship from SNDT (Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey) Women's University, Pune. She did, and received a fellowship, using which she purchased a camera and a tripod to begin systematic scanning and digital cataloging. Simultaneously, she began recording interviews as part of an oral history project. Separate pages were created on Instagram and Facebook, and alumni were sought to identify the individuals in the photos, and to gather the stories behind them. In one year, 47 interviews were recorded, which were later transcribed by students. She added that faculty member Gaurprika Rao also joined the project and played a role in fostering alumni engagement through social media Reels and visual content.
As part of the archiving project, a wall was created to display 32 important photographs from the early decades. These include the first student elections in 1952, female students' participation in the Delhi Olympics, sports competitions from the 1950s, an old campus map, major changes in student numbers, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur's visit to the college, special postal covers, hostel expansions, video clips related to hostel culture in the 1990s, and other photographs.
Since the archive's creation, several national and international researchers have visited the site to study it. Jha reported that professors Sneha Raghavan from Oxford University in the UK and Jessica Fraser from George Washington University in the USA have both used Miranda House's historical materials in their research. She explained that every year, a team of 3-4 students participate in this project and learn skills like digitisation, photo selection, scanning, designing, and organising exhibitions.
A current student, Kumkum, said, "Here, we find all the information related to the college's history in one place. We learned that Indira Gandhi laid the foundation for our library. The difference between the old and new buildings is clearly visible. From the study methods used by earlier students, to their daily routines, there's so much we can understand from these archives."
Another student, Khushboo, said, "The photos of the first election, of NCC cadets, and those related to Indira Gandhi are very inspiring. We see how a small college became such a large institution. The changes in the library, hostels, and buildings can also be understood through the photos. The digital archive is deepening our learning through an appreciation of our history."
