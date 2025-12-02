ETV Bharat / bharat

A Digital Archive Of One's Own: Miranda House Preserves Its History For Posterity

New Delhi: Miranda House, the most prestigious women's college under the University of Delhi (DU), has created a unique digital archive, preserving its history from 1948, when it was established, to 2025. Through old documents, photographs, audio-visual files and oral history interviews, this digital archive systematically documents the college's development, student life, elections, hostel culture, the role of teachers, and its relationship to India's history for the first time. College authorities hope the archive will not only be useful for researchers, but also help future generations of students appreciate its legacy.

Shweta Sachdeva Jha, an instructor in the English Department and in-charge of the archive project, explained, "While working as a teacher-in-charge and Governing Body representative in 2018-19, I developed an interest in the college's administrative history. During that time, I thought why not explore old documents and photographs of the college and use them to understand the history of Miranda House college?"

But where could she begin? Help arrived in the form of college staffer Pawan Kumar, who told her about an old trunk in the records room. When opened, it contained hundreds of photographs, albums, and charts dating from 1948 to the 1980s. Some were bored by termites, others fading into sepia, but they all contained invaluable information about the college's early decades.

Jha explained that during the Covid lockdowns, the college's acting principal, Dr Vijayalakshmi Nanda, advised her to apply for an archiving fellowship from SNDT (Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey) Women's University, Pune. She did, and received a fellowship, using which she purchased a camera and a tripod to begin systematic scanning and digital cataloging. Simultaneously, she began recording interviews as part of an oral history project. Separate pages were created on Instagram and Facebook, and alumni were sought to identify the individuals in the photos, and to gather the stories behind them. In one year, 47 interviews were recorded, which were later transcribed by students. She added that faculty member Gaurprika Rao also joined the project and played a role in fostering alumni engagement through social media Reels and visual content.