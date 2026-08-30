Miracle And Mystery Follow Deadly Nepal Flash Floods
A companion’s sudden illness saved a Haryana traveler from deadly Nepal-border flash floods, while families desperately search for 22 pilgrims missing after crossing the border.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Maharajganj/Chandigarh: Stories of narrow escapes and desperate searches are emerging following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.
Among the survivors is Rachit Goyal, a chartered accountant from Haryana, who was part of a Kailash Mansarovar Yatra group but avoided the disaster zone because a companion’s sudden illness delayed their departure, keeping them off the flooded route.
Meanwhile, families of 22 other pilgrims are urgently seeking information about their loved ones, who were heading towards the pilgrinage route. Contact was lost shortly after the group crossed the Kerung immigration point on the border.
However, the families hope for their safe return. Among those missing are Rishi Babu Pant and Sharda Devi Pant, the uncle-in-law and aunt-in-law of Anil Kumar Joshi, district president of the Pradhan Sangh in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.
“They had left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra about a week ago. At around 8 a.m. on August 26, they contacted their families from the immigration office at the Kerung border and said their document verification had been completed and they were entering China for the next leg of the journey,” said Joshi.
About an hour later, severe flash floods hit the Kerung border area. “Since then, the families have been unable to establish contact with the 22 pilgrims,” he said.
According to him, the families have left no stone unturned, from approaching officials and the embassies of Nepal and China to locate their loved ones. “We sought details about unidentified bodies recovered after the floods. However, so far we have no clue. There is no confirmation about the missing pilgrims either,” Joshi added.
The families have urged authorities in India, Nepal and China to intensify search operations and provide information about the pilgrims’ whereabouts.
Joshi, his relatives and acquaintances hope for the safe return of their loved ones, all residents of Kathmandu. For Goyal, meanwhile, the same journey took an unexpectedly different turn.
“We were a group of 20 friends travelling toward Kailash when one of our companions fell ill at high altitude and developed breathing difficulties. We decided to postpone the ascent by a day,” he told ETV Bharat.
“Twelve members later moved ahead toward Kailash, but I stayed back with the ailing companion. After learning about the major tragedy in Nepal, I realised that the day they had been forced to lose may have saved their lives,” Goyal said.
Had his companion not fallen ill, the group could have been caught in the dangerous situation.
“The experience is more than a religious journey for me. The delay showed, and the decision to stay with my companion proved to be a reward. This also demonstrates how a single day can sometimes mark the difference between life and death,” Goyal said, attributing the narrow escape to the grace of Lord Shiva.
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