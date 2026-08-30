ETV Bharat / bharat

Miracle And Mystery Follow Deadly Nepal Flash Floods

Maharajganj/Chandigarh: Stories of narrow escapes and desperate searches are emerging following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

Among the survivors is Rachit Goyal, a chartered accountant from Haryana, who was part of a Kailash Mansarovar Yatra group but avoided the disaster zone because a companion’s sudden illness delayed their departure, keeping them off the flooded route.

Meanwhile, families of 22 other pilgrims are urgently seeking information about their loved ones, who were heading towards the pilgrinage route. Contact was lost shortly after the group crossed the Kerung immigration point on the border.

Rishi Babu Pant and Sharda Devi Pant (Special arrangement)

However, the families hope for their safe return. Among those missing are Rishi Babu Pant and Sharda Devi Pant, the uncle-in-law and aunt-in-law of Anil Kumar Joshi, district president of the Pradhan Sangh in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

“They had left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra about a week ago. At around 8 a.m. on August 26, they contacted their families from the immigration office at the Kerung border and said their document verification had been completed and they were entering China for the next leg of the journey,” said Joshi.

About an hour later, severe flash floods hit the Kerung border area. “Since then, the families have been unable to establish contact with the 22 pilgrims,” he said.