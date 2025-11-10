ETV Bharat / bharat

India Signs Hajj Agreement With Saudi Arabia; 2026 Quota Fixed At 175,025

In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during the signing of Bilateral Haj Agreement, in Saudi Arabia. Haj Quota of 175,025 has been secured for Indian Pilgrims for 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has signed the bilateral Hajj Agreement in Jeddah, with the country's quota for India confirmed at 175,025 for the pilgrimage in 2026. Rijiju, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from November 7 to 9, held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the ongoing Hajj preparations, discussed measures to enhance coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further streamline the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims, an official statement said. The discussions focused on improving facilities, transportation, accommodation, and health services to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the Bilateral Hajj Agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj–2026 in Jeddah. The country quota for India was confirmed at 175,025, the statement said. During the visit, Rijiju also held an internal review meeting with officials of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, to assess the ongoing preparations for Haj–2026.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Mission and the Consulate teams in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the welfare and comfort of Indian pilgrims. The minister also undertook field visits to key Hajj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station in Jeddah, to gain firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available for pilgrims, the statement said.