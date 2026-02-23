ETV Bharat / bharat

'Minor Technical Incident': HAL Dismisses Reports Suggesting Crash Of Tejas Aircraft

Bengaluru: Responding to reports suggesting a crash involving the LCA Tejas aircraft, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said the incident was limited to a minor technical issue on the ground and there was no airborne accident.

In a filing with the stock exchange, HAL said, "HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on the ground. LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth, and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution."

Earlier, on February 13, informing about the progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A programme, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had said that five engines are currently available; meanwhile, five aircraft are already flying.

Speaking to ANI, he said production has largely stabilised for Indian vendors and the main manufacturer, HAL, and will improve further once engine supply stabilises. He asserted that while weapon trials have been successful, some of the Indian Air Force's requirements have not yet been fully met.

He added that certain operational requirements still need improvement, but with a planned order of 180 aircraft, the system is expected to be refined over time to meet the Air Force's full needs.

"On LCA Mark 1A, the five engines are available, and five aircraft are flying. Once this engine supply line stabilises, the production seems to have stabilised in any case, as far as the Indian vendors and the system and the integrator, which is HAL, are concerned," he added.