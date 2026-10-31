Minor Student Raped In SUV After Being Offered Lift In Bihar
The police are now looking to submit a charge-sheet in the case within a fortnight and would move to seek a speedy trial.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Patna: A minor school student was allegedly raped in Sheikhpura district of Bihar, around 120 kilometres southeast of the state capital, after she accepted a lift in a special utility vehicle (SUV).
The accused abandoned the girl on a road leading to Jharkhand. He was arrested by the police on Saturday within hours of the incident.
The girl had gone to a coaching institute on Friday evening and was waiting for an e-rickshaw at the College Mor in Sheikhpura town to return home after the classes got over.
The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, came in an SUV and asked the girl for directions to Lakhisarai. She told him the way, after which he offered to drop her home. The girl refused to go along, but Amit persisted and took her into confidence.
She then made a call from his mobile to her father to take permission for the lift, but he did not answer the call. She then boarded the SUV as it was already dark, the weather was bad, it was getting late, and she was not getting a ride.
Amit started the vehicle and diverted it towards a road leading to Jharkhand. He stopped at an isolated spot in the Bhadaus area, threatened and raped her inside the vehicle.
After allegedly committing the crime, he then abandoned her near a temple at Bachna Jharkhand Mor and fled from the spot.
The police got information about the crime at around 10 pm on Friday and swung into action. Given the gravity of the situation, Sheikhpura superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to crack the case and arrest the accused.
“Our team immediately started a technical investigation and went through the CCTV footage from the area to find out that the vehicle in which the crime was committed bore the registration number BR01KJ2095. We also got the accused person’s mobile number from the mobile of the victim’s father,” Sheikhpura additional superintendent of police – cum – sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rakesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.
“One by one, we kept getting all the clues and managed to reach accused Amit. He was arrested from the Kabaiya police station area in Lakhisarai district on Saturday, within 12 hours of the incident. The SUV in which the minor girl was raped has also been seized, along with two mobile phones,” Rakesh added.
A team from the forensic science lab has also collected evidence from the SUV. The police are now looking to submit a charge-sheet in the case within a fortnight and would move to seek a speedy trial in the local court.
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