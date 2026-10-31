ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Student Raped In SUV After Being Offered Lift In Bihar

Patna: A minor school student was allegedly raped in Sheikhpura district of Bihar, around 120 kilometres southeast of the state capital, after she accepted a lift in a special utility vehicle (SUV).

The accused abandoned the girl on a road leading to Jharkhand. He was arrested by the police on Saturday within hours of the incident.

The girl had gone to a coaching institute on Friday evening and was waiting for an e-rickshaw at the College Mor in Sheikhpura town to return home after the classes got over.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, came in an SUV and asked the girl for directions to Lakhisarai. She told him the way, after which he offered to drop her home. The girl refused to go along, but Amit persisted and took her into confidence.

She then made a call from his mobile to her father to take permission for the lift, but he did not answer the call. She then boarded the SUV as it was already dark, the weather was bad, it was getting late, and she was not getting a ride.

Amit started the vehicle and diverted it towards a road leading to Jharkhand. He stopped at an isolated spot in the Bhadaus area, threatened and raped her inside the vehicle.