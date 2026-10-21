ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Son Cannot Lose Indian Citizenship Merely Because Father Acquired British Citizenship: Madras HC

The petitioner sought a direction to the Regional Passport Officer in Madurai to consider the renewal application and issue a fresh passport. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has clarified that a minor child's Indian citizenship cannot be treated as having automatically ceased merely because his father acquired British citizenship, distinguishing between the provisions governing renunciation of citizenship and the acquisition of foreign citizenship.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by N S Gurudev Nagaiah Shanmugam on behalf of his 10-year-old son, Aarush Shanmugam Gurudev, seeking the renewal of the child's Indian passport.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Regional Passport Officer in Madurai to consider the renewal application and issue a fresh passport.

According to the petition, the boy was born in Salem on January 23, 2016, when both his parents were Indian citizens. He was issued an Indian passport in London on October 5, 2021, valid until October 4, 2026. His father acquired British citizenship on May 7, 2021, while his mother continues to be an Indian citizen.

The family submitted an application for passport renewal on August 3, 2026. The petition was filed after no action was taken on the application.

During the hearing, counsel for the Regional Passport Officer referred to Section 8 (2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, arguing that the statutory provisions could result in the cessation of a minor child's Indian citizenship when a parent renounces Indian citizenship.

However, the petitioner's counsel, S Anusha, contended that the case involved a different legal provision. She argued that the father's Indian citizenship ceased upon his acquisition of British citizenship under Section 9 of the Act, rather than through formal renunciation under Section 8.

Section 8 deals with the renunciation of Indian citizenship, while Section 9 addresses the termination of citizenship upon the voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship.