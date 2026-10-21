Minor Son Cannot Lose Indian Citizenship Merely Because Father Acquired British Citizenship: Madras HC
The Madurai Bench directed Madurai Passport Officer to decide the child's passport renewal application within three months
Published : October 21, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has clarified that a minor child's Indian citizenship cannot be treated as having automatically ceased merely because his father acquired British citizenship, distinguishing between the provisions governing renunciation of citizenship and the acquisition of foreign citizenship.
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by N S Gurudev Nagaiah Shanmugam on behalf of his 10-year-old son, Aarush Shanmugam Gurudev, seeking the renewal of the child's Indian passport.
The petitioner sought a direction to the Regional Passport Officer in Madurai to consider the renewal application and issue a fresh passport.
According to the petition, the boy was born in Salem on January 23, 2016, when both his parents were Indian citizens. He was issued an Indian passport in London on October 5, 2021, valid until October 4, 2026. His father acquired British citizenship on May 7, 2021, while his mother continues to be an Indian citizen.
The family submitted an application for passport renewal on August 3, 2026. The petition was filed after no action was taken on the application.
During the hearing, counsel for the Regional Passport Officer referred to Section 8 (2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, arguing that the statutory provisions could result in the cessation of a minor child's Indian citizenship when a parent renounces Indian citizenship.
However, the petitioner's counsel, S Anusha, contended that the case involved a different legal provision. She argued that the father's Indian citizenship ceased upon his acquisition of British citizenship under Section 9 of the Act, rather than through formal renunciation under Section 8.
Section 8 deals with the renunciation of Indian citizenship, while Section 9 addresses the termination of citizenship upon the voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship.
The petitioner's counsel submitted that Section 9 does not provide for the automatic cessation of a minor child's Indian citizenship merely because a parent acquires foreign citizenship.
HC Examines Citizenship Act
After examining Sections 3, 8 and 9 of the Citizenship Act, the court noted that the child had acquired Indian citizenship by birth, as both his parents were Indian citizens at the time of his birth.
The court distinguished the legal consequences of formal renunciation under Section 8 from those arising when an Indian citizen voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship under Section 9. It also considered a previous judgment of the Kerala High Court on the issue.
The court held that the child's Indian citizenship could not be treated as having automatically ceased solely because his father had acquired British citizenship. It found no legal impediment under the Citizenship Act to considering the minor's passport renewal application.
The court directed the Regional Passport Officer in Madurai to consider the child's passport renewal application and take a decision within three months of receiving the order. The petitioner was also directed to furnish any additional documents that might be required.
The order, issued on October 13, clarifies the distinction between a parent's acquisition of foreign citizenship and the citizenship status of a minor child who acquired Indian citizenship by birth. It also underscores the need to assess passport applications in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955.
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