ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Girl Missing In Bihar For Over Three Weeks; Police Acts Only After Politician Intervenes

Patna: Amid the nationwide outrage over the molestation and harassment of Class 10 students in Jamui, another shocking incident in Bihar has come to light—this time from Bagaha in West Champaran district. A 13-year-old girl, studying in Class VII, has been missing since September 1. Her family registered an FIR the next day, but the police sat quietly over it for three weeks, instead of acting quickly to recover her.

Things finally moved only after the family contacted a Congress leader from the area, who in turn took it up with the police on Tuesday night. Four persons were called for questioning on Wednesday, though the girl is yet to be found. The incident is from Bodsar village under Laukaria police station. The concerned family, including to girl, went to bed at around 9 PM. When her mother, Khusbhu Sahni, woke up at around 11 PM, she noticed that her daughter was not in her bed.

“I searched all around, but she was not in the house. My jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 25,000 cash, and a bicycle were also missing. I searched all around in my village throughout the night and telephoned my relatives, but she could not be found,” Khushbu told ETV Bharat.

The family is considered well-off by the village’s standard, primarily because Khushbu’s husband Pramod Sahni works as a driver in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, to find her daughter, she decided to approach the police on the morning of September 2, and registered an FIR. She suspected that one Deepak Kumar of her village was behind the kidnapping and named him in the FIR.

“Deepak had demanded and taken money from my daughter several times in the past. He also used to send his six-year-old niece to take money from her. I also named his friends Raju Kumar, Virendra Kumar and Karan Kumar in the FIR. In fact, Karan accepted that Deepak had abducted my daughter,” Khushbu added.

The Laukaria police station appointed sub-inspector Jyoti Kumari as the investigation officer (IO) in the case, but she did not take any credible step towards resolving the case. Then, the people behind the kidnapping started calling the girl’s family from September 17 onwards, threatening them and asking for money, while reminding at the same time that they were affluent people and could share some of their wealth with them.

The kidnapped girl’s maternal uncle Rajkumar Kewat, a teacher in a nearby private school, told ETV Bharat that the family kept getting calls from different numbers.

“We told them that we were ready to provide money, but wanted to hear the voice of my maternal niece. They gave the phone to her. When we asked where she was, someone cut the call. We also had a recording of the conversation. We approached the IO and told her about it, but she did not take any interest. We then decided to approach Congress leader Jay Singh with the problem as the police did not take notice of the developments,” Rajkumar said.

A politician takes the matter up

Jay Singh aka Jayesh Mangal Singh contested as a Congress candidate from Bagaha Assembly constituency in the November 2025 polls. He managed to get over 1 lakh votes, but lost to BJP candidate Ram Singh by around 6,000 votes.