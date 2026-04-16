ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of PNG Refutes Claim Of Prolonged Delay In Restoration Of LPG Supply In Country

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday said a claim circulating in a section of the media that India's LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is "misleading and incorrect impression about the country's supply position".

In a post on X, the ministry said, "A claim circulating in a section of the media — attributed to an unnamed government official — that India’s LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is misleading and creates an incorrect impression about the country’s supply position".

It said India has responded by diversifying procurement to the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, with 800 TMT of assured import cargoes already secured and en route. "Simultaneously, the LPG Control Order of 9 March 2026 directed all refineries to maximise LPG yields, raising domestic daily output by 40 per cent to 50 TMT against a total daily requirement of approximately 80 TMT, the post reads.

It says, on an average 50 lakh cylinders have been delivered everyday in March and not a single dry-out has been reported at any distributorship in the country till now. 'The booking-to-delivery cycle remains unchanged at 5-6 days. LPG infrastructure has more than doubled over the past decade — connections up from 14.52 crore to 33.39 crore, distributors from 13,896 to 25,607 meaning India’s structural resilience today is categorically stronger than at any previous point," the post said.