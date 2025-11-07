ETV Bharat / bharat

Balancing Mobility For A Rapidly Expanding Delhi-NCR Requires A Long-Term Approach: Jaideep, OSD, MoHUA

Jaideep, the OSD at MoHUA, said the Ministry is working on new strategy for urban mobility in Delhi-NCR ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: As the pace of development in Delhi-NCR accelerates, so too do the challenges of traffic and mobility. Millions of vehicles fill the roads daily, exacerbating problems of congestion and pollution. In this changing landscape, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is now working on a new strategy for urban mobility.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jaideep, officer on special duty (OSD), MoHUA, said, "Mobility issues arise whenever a city grows. Balancing this requires a long-term approach." He pointed out that areas like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad within Delhi-NCR have seen rapid urbanisation, which has led to a corresponding rise in the number of vehicles. This has increased pressure on the roads and caused more traffic congestion.

But, he said, work is underway at various levels to improve this situation.

Need For Multi-Modal Transport

Jaideep said that simply expanding the Metro network will not solve the problem. Focus on a multi-modal transport system is essential for improving mobility. The Metro cannot reach everywhere, so strengthening bus services and last-mile connectivity is equally important.

He added that since increasing road congestion impacts bus speeds, RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) and Metro expansion could be useful alternatives. Although these projects are very costly, in the long run, they are sustainable solutions for the management of urban traffic.

"Mobility is not just about transportation, but also about the quality of urban life. If we want livable cities, transportation must be made comfortable, affordable, and accessible. The need today is to not view urbanisation and mobility separately, but to plan with an integrated perspective. This will pave the way for sustainable development in rapidly growing urban areas like Delhi-NCR," he said.