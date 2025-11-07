Balancing Mobility For A Rapidly Expanding Delhi-NCR Requires A Long-Term Approach: Jaideep, OSD, MoHUA
Published : November 7, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: As the pace of development in Delhi-NCR accelerates, so too do the challenges of traffic and mobility. Millions of vehicles fill the roads daily, exacerbating problems of congestion and pollution. In this changing landscape, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is now working on a new strategy for urban mobility.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jaideep, officer on special duty (OSD), MoHUA, said, "Mobility issues arise whenever a city grows. Balancing this requires a long-term approach." He pointed out that areas like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad within Delhi-NCR have seen rapid urbanisation, which has led to a corresponding rise in the number of vehicles. This has increased pressure on the roads and caused more traffic congestion.
But, he said, work is underway at various levels to improve this situation.
Need For Multi-Modal Transport
Jaideep said that simply expanding the Metro network will not solve the problem. Focus on a multi-modal transport system is essential for improving mobility. The Metro cannot reach everywhere, so strengthening bus services and last-mile connectivity is equally important.
He added that since increasing road congestion impacts bus speeds, RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) and Metro expansion could be useful alternatives. Although these projects are very costly, in the long run, they are sustainable solutions for the management of urban traffic.
"Mobility is not just about transportation, but also about the quality of urban life. If we want livable cities, transportation must be made comfortable, affordable, and accessible. The need today is to not view urbanisation and mobility separately, but to plan with an integrated perspective. This will pave the way for sustainable development in rapidly growing urban areas like Delhi-NCR," he said.
Harnessing Technology And Innovation
He further said, "The Ministry has initiated work on several schemes to modernise and raise efficiency of urban transport systems. Our goal is not just to build infrastructure, but to make people's lives convenient. To this end, we are using both technology and innovation, from intelligent traffic systems and electric buses to digital mobility platforms."
The OSD also stated that programmes like the PM e-Bus service, which is being implemented across the country, evolved from this approach, adding that this has not only made public transport affordable, but also reduced environmental pressure.
Regarding Delhi-NCR, he said mobility will improve in the coming years as mobility infrastructure is being further strengthened alongside urban development. Work is underway to connect options like Metro, bus, e-bikes, pedestrian paths, and cycle tracks, ensuring seamless transport for citizens at all levels.
Urban Mobility India Conference 2025
Jaideep also informed that starting today, MoHUA is organising the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference 2025, which will continue till November 9. A roundtable with Indian and foreign experts will discuss the challenges and solutions of urban mobility in detail, and determine the direction in which Delhi-NCR's transport infrastructure can be improved in the coming years.
