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MHA Tweaks Citizenship Rules; Says All Indians To Get Digital Certificates, Hard Copies Only On Request

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Citizenship Rules, 2009, under which people who got Indian citizenship through registration and naturalisation will be given digital certificates, and physical certificates shall be issued only on request.

In a notification published on Friday, the ministry said digital citizenship certificates shall be issued by an Under Secretary of the Centre or any other officer authorised by it. Physical certificates, or hard copies, will be issued if the applicant requests it, the ministry said.