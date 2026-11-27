MHA Tweaks Citizenship Rules; Says All Indians To Get Digital Certificates, Hard Copies Only On Request
The ministry said digital citizenship certificates shall be issued by an Under Secretary of the Centre or any other officer authorised by it.
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Citizenship Rules, 2009, under which people who got Indian citizenship through registration and naturalisation will be given digital certificates, and physical certificates shall be issued only on request.
In a notification published on Friday, the ministry said digital citizenship certificates shall be issued by an Under Secretary of the Centre or any other officer authorised by it. Physical certificates, or hard copies, will be issued if the applicant requests it, the ministry said.
"Every person who is registered as a citizen of India ... shall be issued a digital certificate of registration ... digitally signed or signed by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary to the Government of India or an officer as authorised by the Central government in this behalf," the notification said.
Also Read
Centre Revises Immigration Exemption Rules; Tightens Entry Norms For Nepal, Bhutan Nationals