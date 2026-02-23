Ministry of Home Affairs Releases National Counter Terrorism Policy
The document also states that India faces terrorist threats on all three fronts - water, land, and air.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that disrupting and intercepting terrorist efforts to access and use CBRNED (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive, Digital) material remains a challenge for counter terrorism (CT) agencies in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that the threat of state and non-state actors misusing drones and robotics for lethal purposes remains another area of concern.
The home ministry released the first-ever national counter terrorism policy, saying that criminal hackers and nation-states continue to target India through cyber-attacks.
Named “PRAHAR”, the documented policy said that India has been affected by sponsored terrorism from across the border, with Jihadi terror outfits as well as their frontal organizations, continuing to plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute terror attacks in India.
“India has been on the target of global terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which have been trying to incite violence in the country through sleeper cells,” the counter terrorism policy document said.
It said that violent extremists operating from the soil of foreign countries have hatched conspiracies to promote terrorism. “Their handlers from across the border frequently use latest technologies, including the use of drones, for facilitating terror-related activities and attacks in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Increasingly, terrorist groups are engaging organized criminal networks for logistics and recruitment to execute and facilitate terror strikes in India,” it said.
For propaganda, communication, funding and guiding terror attacks, these terror groups use social media platforms as well as ‘instant messaging applications’. Technological advancements like encryption, dark web, crypto wallets, etc., have allowed these groups to operate anonymously, the policy stated.
Prevention of Terror Attacks
The policy document said that operationalization of the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) along with the Joint Task Force on Intelligence (JTFI) in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) remains the nodal platform for efficient and real-time sharing of CT-related inputs across the country and subsequent prevention against disruption.
“Close partnerships for CT operations have been created with central agencies and state police forces under the mechanism of MAC/JTFI in IB,” it said.
The policy further said that in recent times, a nexus between illegal arms syndicates and terrorist groups has emerged, and for combating it, coordinated interventions are being made by the intelligence agencies along with the respective law enforcement agencies in various Indian States.
“Special emphasis is given for disrupting terror funding networks through the legal framework under Indian laws,” it said.
Stating that India faces terrorist threats on all three fronts, including water, land and air, the policy further said, “Indian border guarding forces (Defence, Central Armed Police Forces) as well as immigration authorities are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technologies to secure Indian borders. Capacities have been developed to protect the critical sectors of the Indian economy, including power, railways, aviation, ports, defence, space and atomic energy from state and non-state actors.
Response To Terror Attacks
It said that local police are the first responders to any attack, assisted by specialized State and Central anti-terror Forces. “States, vulnerable from the terror threat point of view, have created special CT forces to respond to attacks. The National Security Guard (NSG) is the nodal national Counter-Terror Force under MHA, for assistance to State Forces in responding to major terror attacks, besides capacity building of such State Forces,” the policy said.
It further said that responding to a terror attack is a multi-stakeholder exercise involving various Agencies at the Central, State and District levels.
“There exists a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for coordination at the apex level that includes intelligence dissemination, analysis, and follow-up action, through the platform of MAC. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), are regularly deployed in States, and these Forces perform a wide range of duties, including maintenance of law and order and counter-terrorism operations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police agencies conduct CT investigations in India and high prosecution rates of these investigations ensure a deterrent to future terror incidents,” it said.
Aggregating Capacities
Stating that modernization of security and law enforcement agencies plays an important role in CT responses, the policy said, “There is regular acquisition of the latest tools, technology and weaponry, besides training for new skills and tactics for CT Agencies. Efforts have been made to further modernize the training modules and infrastructure of the training institutes, besides upgrading the training faculties, to provide training on best practices for responding to terrorist situations,” it stated.
Terrorist Groups Making Efforts To Recruit Indian Youth
The policy document said that terrorist groups are continuously making efforts to recruit Indian youth. “To thwart these efforts, Indian intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been continuously disrupting the designs of terrorist groups. Once identified, these youths undergo a graded police response aimed at comprehensively addressing the problem of radicalization and violent extremism in a multi-stakeholder setting. Legal action is initiated against the individual based on their level of radicalization,” it said.
Community And Religious Leaders' Roles
It said that community and religious leaders, moderate preachers and NGOs are engaged to spread awareness about the adverse consequences and impacts of radicalization and extremist violence.
“Besides, youth are constructively engaged to ensure that issues that may threaten peace and communal harmony are checked. In order to prevent radicalization in prisons, prison staff are cautioned from time to time to prevent acts of radicalization of vulnerable inmates by hardcore inmates. De-radicalisation programs are also undertaken,” it said.
Aligning And Shaping International Efforts
The policy document said that international partners are very important to Indian counter terrorism efforts, given the transnational character of terrorism.
It said that besides agency-to-agency engagements for intelligence sharing, India has entered into various agreements and arrangements like the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), Extradition Treaty/Extradition Arrangement (ET/EA), Joint Working Group (JWG) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with foreign partners for information/evidence sharing and other legal cooperation.
“This cooperation has resulted in the disruption/ indictment of many terrorist/radical entities in India and abroad. Law Enforcement Agencies have also succeeded in extraditing/deporting wanted fugitives. International partners further support India in its pursuit to designate wanted terrorists at the UN,” it said.
Recovery And Resilience Through A Whole-Of-Society Approach
Stating that India follows a whole-of-society approach in countering terrorism, the policy document further said that public-private partnership has been a key component in our fight against terrorism.
“This partnership helps in faster recovery and resilience in case of a terror attack. The government engages a team of doctors, psychologists, lawyers and other members of civil society, including NGOs, religious and community leaders, to sensitize and reintegrate the affected community. The civil administration takes the lead in reconstruction and restoration efforts. The police administration strengthens preventive security measures in and around their area, which reassures the community and promotes their resilience,” it said.
Scope For Further Cooperation And Collaboration Among Various Agencies
It said that the coordinated multi-agency actions have greatly contributed towards success in Indian counter terrorism efforts.
“However, there remains a scope for further cooperation and collaboration among various agencies for intelligence collection and investigation. Further, the domestic counter terrorism legal regime needs to be amended from time to time to respond to the emerging challenges. In addition, there is a continual need for capacity building of the counter terrorism units, ATSs of States and UTs to respond to, neutralize and investigate terror-related incidents. To this end, uniformity in their structure, resources, training, and methodologies of investigation becomes important,” it said.
International And Regional Cooperation Are Key Elements In Addressing Transnational Terrorism Challenges
To make appropriate cases against the perpetrators of acts of terrorism, according to the policy document, there is a need to associate legal experts at every stage of investigation, right from registration of FIR to its culmination in prosecution.
“Terrorist groups based outside, nowadays, use the infrastructure, logistics and terrain knowledge of local outfits for launching attacks. National actions, coupled with international and regional cooperation, are key elements in addressing trans-national terrorism challenge,” it said.