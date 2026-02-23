ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of Home Affairs Releases National Counter Terrorism Policy

File photo of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a counter-terrorism conference held in New Delhi in December 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Stating that disrupting and intercepting terrorist efforts to access and use CBRNED (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive, Digital) material remains a challenge for counter terrorism (CT) agencies in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that the threat of state and non-state actors misusing drones and robotics for lethal purposes remains another area of concern.

The home ministry released the first-ever national counter terrorism policy, saying that criminal hackers and nation-states continue to target India through cyber-attacks.

Named “PRAHAR”, the documented policy said that India has been affected by sponsored terrorism from across the border, with Jihadi terror outfits as well as their frontal organizations, continuing to plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute terror attacks in India.

“India has been on the target of global terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which have been trying to incite violence in the country through sleeper cells,” the counter terrorism policy document said.

It said that violent extremists operating from the soil of foreign countries have hatched conspiracies to promote terrorism. “Their handlers from across the border frequently use latest technologies, including the use of drones, for facilitating terror-related activities and attacks in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Increasingly, terrorist groups are engaging organized criminal networks for logistics and recruitment to execute and facilitate terror strikes in India,” it said.

For propaganda, communication, funding and guiding terror attacks, these terror groups use social media platforms as well as ‘instant messaging applications’. Technological advancements like encryption, dark web, crypto wallets, etc., have allowed these groups to operate anonymously, the policy stated.

Prevention of Terror Attacks

The policy document said that operationalization of the Multi Agency Centre (MAC) along with the Joint Task Force on Intelligence (JTFI) in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) remains the nodal platform for efficient and real-time sharing of CT-related inputs across the country and subsequent prevention against disruption.

“Close partnerships for CT operations have been created with central agencies and state police forces under the mechanism of MAC/JTFI in IB,” it said.

The policy further said that in recent times, a nexus between illegal arms syndicates and terrorist groups has emerged, and for combating it, coordinated interventions are being made by the intelligence agencies along with the respective law enforcement agencies in various Indian States.

“Special emphasis is given for disrupting terror funding networks through the legal framework under Indian laws,” it said.

Stating that India faces terrorist threats on all three fronts, including water, land and air, the policy further said, “Indian border guarding forces (Defence, Central Armed Police Forces) as well as immigration authorities are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technologies to secure Indian borders. Capacities have been developed to protect the critical sectors of the Indian economy, including power, railways, aviation, ports, defence, space and atomic energy from state and non-state actors.

Response To Terror Attacks

It said that local police are the first responders to any attack, assisted by specialized State and Central anti-terror Forces. “States, vulnerable from the terror threat point of view, have created special CT forces to respond to attacks. The National Security Guard (NSG) is the nodal national Counter-Terror Force under MHA, for assistance to State Forces in responding to major terror attacks, besides capacity building of such State Forces,” the policy said.

It further said that responding to a terror attack is a multi-stakeholder exercise involving various Agencies at the Central, State and District levels.

“There exists a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for coordination at the apex level that includes intelligence dissemination, analysis, and follow-up action, through the platform of MAC. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), are regularly deployed in States, and these Forces perform a wide range of duties, including maintenance of law and order and counter-terrorism operations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police agencies conduct CT investigations in India and high prosecution rates of these investigations ensure a deterrent to future terror incidents,” it said.

Aggregating Capacities

Stating that modernization of security and law enforcement agencies plays an important role in CT responses, the policy said, “There is regular acquisition of the latest tools, technology and weaponry, besides training for new skills and tactics for CT Agencies. Efforts have been made to further modernize the training modules and infrastructure of the training institutes, besides upgrading the training faculties, to provide training on best practices for responding to terrorist situations,” it stated.