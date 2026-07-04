ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA Designates 23 Individuals Based In Pak, Linked To JeM, LeT And Other Organisations, As 'Terrorists' Under UAPA

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated 23 individuals based in Pakistan, linked to terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and other organisations, as "terrorists" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a government order said.

Among those listed are individuals involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities against the country, including the supply of arms and ammunition through drones across the border, the planning of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and efforts to further widen the areas of terror activities.

The Centre has added Jaish-e-Mohamed terrorists Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq alias Doctor, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan alias Abu Saad, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar, Abdullah Jehadi, Ghulam Fareed, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki and Waseem Noor Jat.

"And, whereas, Mohammad Mussadiq @Doctor @Abdul Manan Sajjad @Hamza @Wahid Khan, son of O Muhammad Nawaz, 38 years of age (approx.), having present residence at Shakargarh, district Narowal, Pakistan, belongs to Jaish-E-Mohammed, which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 6," the MHA Notification said.

"The said Mohammad Mussadiq is one of the main handlers of Jaish-e-Mohammed infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and is involved in the attack by the terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed on the security forces at Sunjwan, Jammu, on 22nd April, 2023," it said.