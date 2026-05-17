ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Concerns, Ministry Of Education Says On-Screen Marking Foolproof, International Norm

Students come out after appearing for the Class XII Physical Education board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at an examination centre in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Sunday dismissed concerns about On-Screen Marking (OSM) affecting students' scores in CBSE class 12 exams and announced that the revaluation and answer sheet verification charges have been reduced to Rs 100 each.

According to officials, the decision has been taken to ease the anxiety of students. They, however, maintained that the OSM is foolproof and a norm followed internationally to conduct transparent evaluation.

At a press conference, School Education Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar said, "98 lakh sheets scanned were for class 12, three levels of security were followed during the process. It was found that despite repeated scanning, there were still some legibility issues because the ink used in some answer sheets was of a very light colour. Even after scanning, those scripts could not be made fully legible."

"In such cases, the examiners were instructed to evaluate the scripts manually and award marks accordingly. More than 13,000 such answer sheets were separately identified and manually checked. After manual evaluation, the marks obtained were entered into the system.

"Special attention was given to the security levels and related issues so that the marking carried out through on-screen evaluation remained accurate, completely transparent and fair," he added.