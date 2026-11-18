ETV Bharat / bharat

MoD Signs Rs 1,976.40 Crore Contract With Israel Aerospace Industries To Upgrade Barak Missile System

The contract with Israel Aerospace Industries was signed in in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday for the upgradation and obsolescence management of the Barak Point Defence Missile System onboard Indian Navy ships at an overall cost of Rs 1,976.40 crore, according to the official statement.

The upgradation of the system would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms. As part of the contract, a comprehensive upgrade of hardware and software of the system would be undertaken, it stated.

The contract, under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Israel Aerospace Industries is Israel's largest state-owned aerospace and defence manufacturer. The company makes multiple weapons systems specifically for the Israeli military, including the Heron TP killer drone.

The Barak missile defense system is a family of surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as well as modular variants built independently by IAI.

The Barak system is designed to provide point defence to naval vessels against aerial threats. Its upgradation is expected to strengthen the protection available to Indian Navy platforms, particularly as advances in missile and other aerial technologies make ship-based air defence systems increasingly important.



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