ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry Of Defence Sanctions An Independent NCC Directorate For Andhra Pradesh And Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has approved the creation of new National Cadet Corps (NCC) State Directorates for Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, increasing the total number of NCC State Directorates in India to 19. The Ministry highlighted that the new directorates will enable more cadets to participate in centrally organised camps such as the Republic Day Parade Camp and the All India Thal Sainik Camp.

It added that cadets will also get increased exposure to military training and adventure activities, including mountaineering expeditions, trekking and parasailing. The new administrative structure will enable more focused coordination, improved supervision and enhanced support for training and developmental activities. It will also provide greater opportunities for the youth of these states through improved training infrastructure and support mechanisms.

The Centre has sanctioned another significant project for Andhra Pradesh. The Ministry of Defence approved and issued a statement on Monday announcing the sanction of a new NCC State Directorate for the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The directorate in Andhra Pradesh is expected to incorporate the various NCC programmes with the state's educational institutions. In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "The new administrative structure will enable more focused coordination, improved supervision and enhanced support for training and developmental activities. It will also provide greater opportunities for the youth of these states through improved training infrastructure and support mechanisms."