ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Notifies 6th Positive Indigenisation List Comprising 405 Strategically Important Items

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has notified the sixth positive indigenisation list comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, a move that seeks to reduce dependence on imports and boost the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The list contains line replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. These include 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the defence ministry said in a statement.

The items cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems, including air platforms such as advanced light helicopter, light utility helicopter, Su-30MKI, light combat aircraft and AL-31FP engine, armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, warships; missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems; and high explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment, it said.

The Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the MoD has notified the sixth positive indigenisation list comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, the statement said.

The detailed list of items is also available on the SRIJAN portal. Each item has an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry.