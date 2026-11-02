Defence Ministry Inks Over Rs 53,000 Crore Contracts With GRSE And GSL For 8 Next-Gen Corvettes For Indian Navy
The NGC project will provide significant impetus to India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem by strengthening collaboration among DPSUs, private shipyards and Indian industrial partners, including MSMEs.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Monday has signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the acquisition of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities.
The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2, here. "Under the contracts, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will construct the remaining three," the ministry said in a statement.
This is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process.
The construction of these ships is expected to generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment in the shipyards and 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next ten years.
"The NGCs will be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites, enabling them to undertake missions across the air, surface and sub-surface domains," the statement read.
The project represents a major step towards achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence manufacturing and reinforces Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s commitment to 'Make-in-India' as it will promote the use of Made-in-India materials and equipment, indigenous technologies, and Indian skills and expertise, the statement said.
The NGC project will also provide a significant impetus to India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem by strengthening collaboration among DPSUs, private shipyards and Indian industrial partners, including MSMEs.
"The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities in safeguarding maritime trade routes, conducting anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations, strengthening coastal defence, undertaking littoral combat operations, and carrying out maritime presence and surveillance missions," the statement added.
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