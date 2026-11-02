ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Inks Over Rs 53,000 Crore Contracts With GRSE And GSL For 8 Next-Gen Corvettes For Indian Navy

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh inked contracts with GRSE and GSL at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi. ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Monday has signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the acquisition of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities.

The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2, here. "Under the contracts, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will construct the remaining three," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process.

The construction of these ships is expected to generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment in the shipyards and 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next ten years.

"The NGCs will be equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites, enabling them to undertake missions across the air, surface and sub-surface domains," the statement read.