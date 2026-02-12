ETV Bharat / bharat

Mod Inks Rs 2,312 Crore Contract With HAL For Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft Under Buy (Indian) Category

The programme is expected to generate significant direct & indirect employment and strengthen India’s maritime security architecture.

Ministry of Defence signs a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (PIB)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for Rs 2,312 crore under the Buy (Indian) category. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on February 12, 2026.

The programme is expected to generate significant direct & indirect employment by strengthening HAL’s production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs & ancillary industries. It will also create sustained opportunities in Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul and life cycle technical support. The contract reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering India’s maritime security architecture.

