Mod Inks Rs 2,312 Crore Contract With HAL For Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft Under Buy (Indian) Category

Ministry of Defence signs a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for Rs 2,312 crore under the Buy (Indian) category. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on February 12, 2026.