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IAF To Get 2 Mountain Radars In Rs 1,950 Cr Deal

The installation and commissioning of mountain radars will boost the country's air defence and strengthen national security

IAF To Get 2 Mountain Radars In Rs 1,950 Cr Deal
IAF To Get 2 Mountain Radars In Rs 1,950 Cr Deal (PIB)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 31, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST

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New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday inked a Rs 1,950 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for the Indian Air Force.

The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country's air defence and strengthen national security, the ministry said, adding the procurement will also reduce the dependency on foreign equipment.

"The Ministry of Defence has inked a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two mountain radars, including associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore," an official statement said.

This mountain radar is indigenously designed and developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and will be manufactured by BEL.

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TAGGED:

DEFENCE MINISTRY
BEL
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
MOUNTAIN RADARS
IAF

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