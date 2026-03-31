ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF To Get 2 Mountain Radars In Rs 1,950 Cr Deal

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday inked a Rs 1,950 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for the Indian Air Force.

The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country's air defence and strengthen national security, the ministry said, adding the procurement will also reduce the dependency on foreign equipment.