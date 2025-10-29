ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry Of Consumer Affairs Notifies Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2025

New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2025.

According to the Ministry, the amendment introduces specific provisions for packages containing medical devices, aligning the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017. The step ensures regulatory harmony, reduces compliance ambiguity and enhances consumer protection in the healthcare sector.

The amendment states that for packages containing medical devices, the provisions of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 shall prevail for the height and width of numerals and letters used for making declarations. This means that while the requirement to make mandatory declarations remains, the specific font size and dimensional standards prescribed under the Medical Devices Rules shall apply instead of those under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

Further, the relaxation under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, which provides certain exemptions in declarations, will not apply in cases where the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 are applicable.

This ensures that any relaxations under Legal Metrology shall apply only to declarations required under the rules and not to those covered by the Medical Devices framework, the ministry stated.