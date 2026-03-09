ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Spent Rs 88.74 Cr On Advertisements On GST Bachat Utsav

New Delhi: The government has spent Rs 88.74 crore on advertising for GST Bachat Utsav, under which tax rates on a host of goods were reduced effective September 22, 2025, Parliament was informed on Monday.

To a question on details of total expenditure on advertising GST Bachat Utsav, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said "The total expenditure done by the government on advertising for GST Bachat Utsav is Rs 88.74 crore".

The Centre and states in the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3 had decided to reduce tax rates on about 375 items. Prices of kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, were reduced from September 22, which was termed by the government as GST Bachat Utsav (GST savings festival).

Chaudhary, in a written reply, said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is monitoring the prices of important commodities, including packaged food items and medicines, pre and post 22nd September, 2025, to see that the benefits are duly passed on to end consumers.