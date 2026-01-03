ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mindless Politicising Of Sport': Shashi Tharoor On Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Exclusion From KKR Squad For IPL

New Delhi: Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Kerala Shashi Tharoor on Saturday called out the “mindless politicising of sport” after Shahrukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL squad.

The KKR released Mustafizur on Saturday following directions by the BCCI amid outrage over the participation of the Bangladesh pacer in IPL 2026 in the backdrop of persecution of Hindu minorities in the neighouring country.

Tharoor questioned if the Bangladeshi in question had been a Hindu from Bangladesh like Soumya Sarkar or Litton Das.