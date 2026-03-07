ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mind Your Own Business Mr President', Kamal Haasan Advises Trump

The actor-politician said India is a free nation which no longer takes ‘orders’. In a post on X, Haasan said, "We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores. Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation of lasting global peace. We wish your country and its people peace and prosperity".

The actor's statement came after the United States on Friday announced it was granting a 30-day “temporary” waiver to Indian refineries to continue their purchase of Russian energy.

The ‘temporary’ waiver to Indian refineries comes amid concerns of a spike in energy prices due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel that has also spilt over to other Gulf nations. The 30-day waiver for India was announced earlier by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil,” the Treasury Secretary wrote on X.

The announcement came weeks after the US said India had committed to halting purchases of Russian crude, a claim yet to be acknowledged by Indian authorities.