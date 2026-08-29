'Mind-Boggling, Unacceptable': Congress Slams Voter Deletions In Telangana As CM Reddy Seeks SIR Deadline Extension
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested an extension from the ECI, warning that 45.19 lakh voters classified as "permanently shifted" risk massive disenfranchisement.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the deadline for electoral roll claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), citing concerns that a large number of eligible voters could be left out.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the issue raised by Reddy as “simply mind-boggling and totally unacceptable” and urged the CEC to take prompt action.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, CM Reddy said the verification process had put many voters in distress for being classified as “permanently shifted”.
Ordinary mobility, temporary absence and relocation for work or marriage should not become grounds for disenfranchisement, he warned.
Telangana had 3.38 crore electors as on June 10; of these, 73.39 lakh entries, or 21.7%, have been classified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories, per the ECI data.
The CM of Telangana has just written to the CEC on the simply mind-boggling and totally unacceptable scale of deletions in the SIR exercise in the state.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 29, 2026
We expect the CEC to take prompt action on the very real concerns raised by the CM pic.twitter.com/AnBC8TdQWA
Of the 2.65 crore enumeration forms digitised so far, 60.50 lakh have been flagged for anomalies and 32.36 lakh for lack of a link to the previous electoral roll.
Citing the ECI, Reddy said the two categories together covered 92.86 lakh electors who would be required to respond to notices.
According to him, nearly 62% of the entries, representing 45.19 lakh out of 73.39 lakh records, were classified as “permanently shifted” on the ASDD list, which is concerning.
The Chief Minister questioned whether the current method of classification allegedly did not distinguish between temporary absence and permanent relocation.
“Genuine voters who had moved to another address were not being adequately assisted in enrolling at their new residence, while their names could be deleted from the previous roll,” he said.
Reddy also highlighted the uneven distribution of the SIR workload. Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy account for about a third of Telangana’s electors but, according to the figures cited in the letter, account for 58.6% of ASDD entries and 41.9% of verification notices.
The Telangana chief minister sought three to four weeks for voters to respond to notices. He said that daily-wage workers, migrant workers and elderly voters may need time to obtain documents from other districts or states.
Sharing Reddy’s letter on X, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “The CM of Telangana has just written to the CEC on the simply mind-boggling and totally unacceptable scale of deletions in the SIR exercise in the state.”
He added, “We expect the CEC to take prompt action on the very real concerns raised by the CM.”
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