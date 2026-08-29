ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mind-Boggling, Unacceptable': Congress Slams Voter Deletions In Telangana As CM Reddy Seeks SIR Deadline Extension

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the deadline for electoral roll claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), citing concerns that a large number of eligible voters could be left out.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the issue raised by Reddy as “simply mind-boggling and totally unacceptable” and urged the CEC to take prompt action.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, CM Reddy said the verification process had put many voters in distress for being classified as “permanently shifted”.

Ordinary mobility, temporary absence and relocation for work or marriage should not become grounds for disenfranchisement, he warned.

Telangana had 3.38 crore electors as on June 10; of these, 73.39 lakh entries, or 21.7%, have been classified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories, per the ECI data.

Of the 2.65 crore enumeration forms digitised so far, 60.50 lakh have been flagged for anomalies and 32.36 lakh for lack of a link to the previous electoral roll.