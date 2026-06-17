ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mind-boggling Incentives': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Accuses Amit Shah Of Poaching Opposition Leaders

New Delhi: Amid Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders' defection buzz, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of leading a campaign to weaken the Opposition and integrate them into the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jairam alleged that Shah is using "mind-boggling" incentives and enticements to lure members of the Opposition, many of whom were elected on strong anti-BJP platforms, to switch sides.

In an X post, he said that the alleged political manoeuvring is a direct attempt to "compensate for his humiliation" when the Delimitation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

"The Union Home Minister is continuing his onslaught on the Opposition and his wrecking of Indian democracy to compensate for his humiliation in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026 when he failed to have the Delimitation Bills passed. His allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP. The incentives reportedly being extended to them are mind-boggling," he said.