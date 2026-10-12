Minaret Of Historic Shia Shrine Complex Built Before 1857 Revolt Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow; ASI, Waqf Board In The Dock
The dilapidated minaret of the historic Karbala Zain-ud-Daula in Lucknow's Kazmain area collapsed suddenly on Monday morning.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Lucknow: A minaret of the 19th century Shia shrine Karbala Zain-ud-Daula Bahadur complex, commonly known as the Karbala Dayanat-ud-Daulah in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow collapsed on Monday putting the Shia Waqf Board and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the dock over the preservation of the heritage religious site.
According to locals, the minaret suddenly collapsed on Monday morning in the Kazmain area of old Lucknow. The incident, which occurred within the under the Sahadatganj police station limits, caused a stir in the locality. Fortunately, no passersby or local residents were present near the site at the time of the collapse; otherwise, a major tragedy could have occurred.
Locals are now expressing resentment over the structure turning into rubble and are questioning the functioning of the concerned departments.
Leaning For Years, Yet No Repair
Locals claimed that the minaret had been leaning to one side for a long time, and its dilapidated condition had raised fears of a major accident. They alleged that despite this, neither were necessary repairs carried out in time nor were adequate safety measures implemented.
Following the collapse, questions are being raised about what steps the concerned departments took to ensure its safety, given its already poor condition. Residents demanded an inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible.
Allegations Against Archaeology Department
After the collapse, locals also questioned the role of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Abbas Haider, a local resident, alleged that department officials and engineers visited the site multiple times, inspected the minaret, and took photographs but left without taking any visible, effective steps for its conservation or repair.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the department's working style, he said that while departmental intervention is swift regarding construction issues in private homes, the expected promptness was missing when it came to a historic monument and public safety.
Caretaker In The Dock
Local resident Agha Zafar questioned the role of the complex's Mutawalli (caretaker), Kamrul Hasan. He alleged that despite the responsibility for the complex's upkeep and the minaret's poor condition, necessary measures were not taken in time.
Locals questioned what efforts had been made to technically inspect and repair the minaret, given that it had been leaning for years.
“Had an expert assessed its safety, and were any measures taken to protect the local population in light of the potential danger?” a local asked.
Questions Over Shia Waqf Board's Accountability
Following the collapse of the minaret, questions have arisen concerning the Shia Central Waqf Board's alleged oversight and accountability. Locals demanded to know from the Board's Chairman, Syed Ali Zaidi, what mechanisms are in place to monitor the condition of premises holding religious and historical significance.
People questioned why periodic inspections of such dilapidated structures were not ensured and what steps were taken to guarantee their safety.
Councilor Visits Site; Warns Of Agitation
Following the collapse, local Councilor Laik Agha visited the site and inspected the debris of the minaret. He spoke with local residents, listened to their grievances, and contacted senior officials by phone to demand an investigation into the matter.
The Councilor also called for the safe removal of the debris and a technical inspection of the surrounding area to rule out the possibility of other parts of the complex being unsafe. He warned that if public safety was not ensured and effective action was not taken, he would launch a protest alongside the local residents.
The Karbala Replica Shrine Older Than 1857 Revolution
Karbala Diyanat-ud-Daula Bahadur—also known as Zain-ud-Daula or Diyanat-ud-Daula Bahadur—is a historic Shia religious site located near the Noorbaari-Kazmain area of Old Lucknow. It was constructed in 1851–52 AD (1268 Hijri) by Muhammad Hussain Ali Khan, a nobleman and courtier of Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Awadh.
This structure was completed approximately five years before the revolt of 1857. Concerns regarding the preservation of this historically significant complex have mounted following the collapse of its minaret.
According to available historical records, the real name of Diyanat-ud-Daula was Muhammad Hussain Ali Khan, and he was a eunuch. When Wajid Ali Shah was the heir-apparent of Awadh, he appointed Muhammad Hussain as the in-charge of his 'Parikhana' (a royal troupe of female dancers and singers).
It is said that on the occasion of Wajid Ali Shah's coronation on February 13, 1847, he was awarded the title 'Diyanat-ud-Daula Bahadur' in recognition of his honesty and loyalty.
The collapse of the minaret at such a historically significant site has raised serious questions regarding the arrangements for its preservation and maintenance.
Shia Waqf Board Passes Buck To ASI
Syed Ali Zaidi, Chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board, stated that the Board had been “consistently urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to preserve the minaret”.
According to him, the ASI neither preserved the minaret nor granted permission to the Waqf Board to carry out the necessary work. Zaidi remarked that now that the minaret has collapsed, he would write to the Central Government demanding its reconstruction. He also spoke of demanding action against the ASI.
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