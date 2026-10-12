ETV Bharat / bharat

Minaret Of Historic Shia Shrine Complex Built Before 1857 Revolt Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow; ASI, Waqf Board In The Dock

Lucknow: A minaret of the 19th century Shia shrine Karbala Zain-ud-Daula Bahadur complex, commonly known as the Karbala Dayanat-ud-Daulah in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow collapsed on Monday putting the Shia Waqf Board and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the dock over the preservation of the heritage religious site.

According to locals, the minaret suddenly collapsed on Monday morning in the Kazmain area of old Lucknow. The incident, which occurred within the under the Sahadatganj police station limits, caused a stir in the locality. Fortunately, no passersby or local residents were present near the site at the time of the collapse; otherwise, a major tragedy could have occurred.

Minaret Of Historic Shia Shrine Complex Built Before 1857 Revolt Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

Locals are now expressing resentment over the structure turning into rubble and are questioning the functioning of the concerned departments.

Leaning For Years, Yet No Repair

Locals claimed that the minaret had been leaning to one side for a long time, and its dilapidated condition had raised fears of a major accident. They alleged that despite this, neither were necessary repairs carried out in time nor were adequate safety measures implemented.

Following the collapse, questions are being raised about what steps the concerned departments took to ensure its safety, given its already poor condition. Residents demanded an inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible.

Allegations Against Archaeology Department

After the collapse, locals also questioned the role of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Abbas Haider, a local resident, alleged that department officials and engineers visited the site multiple times, inspected the minaret, and took photographs but left without taking any visible, effective steps for its conservation or repair.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the department's working style, he said that while departmental intervention is swift regarding construction issues in private homes, the expected promptness was missing when it came to a historic monument and public safety.

Caretaker In The Dock

Local resident Agha Zafar questioned the role of the complex's Mutawalli (caretaker), Kamrul Hasan. He alleged that despite the responsibility for the complex's upkeep and the minaret's poor condition, necessary measures were not taken in time.

Locals questioned what efforts had been made to technically inspect and repair the minaret, given that it had been leaning for years.

“Had an expert assessed its safety, and were any measures taken to protect the local population in light of the potential danger?” a local asked.

Questions Over Shia Waqf Board's Accountability

Following the collapse of the minaret, questions have arisen concerning the Shia Central Waqf Board's alleged oversight and accountability. Locals demanded to know from the Board's Chairman, Syed Ali Zaidi, what mechanisms are in place to monitor the condition of premises holding religious and historical significance.