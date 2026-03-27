ETV Bharat / bharat

Millions Of Devotees Pour Into Ayodhya To Catch A Glimpse Of Ram Lalla On Navami, Take Holy Dip In Saryu River

Ayodhya: A massive tide of devotees has surged into Ayodhya from across the country and around the world to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami. The influx is expected to continue until late in the evening. Long queues of pilgrims could be seen waiting patiently for darshan of Ram Lalla since 5 am.

'Surya Tilak' At 12 Noon

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, Ram Lalla was consecrated amid chanting of Vedic mantras. The consecration ceremony began at 10 am with the Shorhashopchar Puja (worship involving 16 rituals). Following this, the idol of Ram Lalla was bathed with milk, yogurt, panchamrit (sacred mixture of five ingredients), water from River Saryu, gandhodak (fragrant water), and other sacred, aromatic substances. Precisely at 12 noon, the Surya Tilak ceremony was performed on the diety.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, said that at 12 PM, Lord Surya (Sun God) bestowed a tilak upon Ram Lalla, the divine child born into his own lineage. For four minutes, the sun's rays illuminated the forehead of the idol. Rai added that the Surya Tilak ceremony was executed under the supervision of the Institute of Physics, Roorkee, which is affiliated with ISRO.

Festive Atmosphere Across All Temples

To celebrate the auspicious occasion, devotees could be seen dancing in spiritual ecstasy, mesmerised by the devotional hymns dedicated to their beloved deity that were playing across all temples in the complex, including the Ram Temple. Melodious and auspicious hymns and songs resonated through the maths (monasteries) and temples. An atmosphere of sheer joy and festivity was palpable everywhere.