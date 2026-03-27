Millions Of Devotees Pour Into Ayodhya To Catch A Glimpse Of Ram Lalla On Navami, Take Holy Dip In Saryu River
At 12 noon, the idol of Lord Ram received the 'Surya Tilak' amid chanting of Vedic hymns, dancing and festivities.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Ayodhya: A massive tide of devotees has surged into Ayodhya from across the country and around the world to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami. The influx is expected to continue until late in the evening. Long queues of pilgrims could be seen waiting patiently for darshan of Ram Lalla since 5 am.
'Surya Tilak' At 12 Noon
Inside the sanctum sanctorum, Ram Lalla was consecrated amid chanting of Vedic mantras. The consecration ceremony began at 10 am with the Shorhashopchar Puja (worship involving 16 rituals). Following this, the idol of Ram Lalla was bathed with milk, yogurt, panchamrit (sacred mixture of five ingredients), water from River Saryu, gandhodak (fragrant water), and other sacred, aromatic substances. Precisely at 12 noon, the Surya Tilak ceremony was performed on the diety.
Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, said that at 12 PM, Lord Surya (Sun God) bestowed a tilak upon Ram Lalla, the divine child born into his own lineage. For four minutes, the sun's rays illuminated the forehead of the idol. Rai added that the Surya Tilak ceremony was executed under the supervision of the Institute of Physics, Roorkee, which is affiliated with ISRO.
Festive Atmosphere Across All Temples
To celebrate the auspicious occasion, devotees could be seen dancing in spiritual ecstasy, mesmerised by the devotional hymns dedicated to their beloved deity that were playing across all temples in the complex, including the Ram Temple. Melodious and auspicious hymns and songs resonated through the maths (monasteries) and temples. An atmosphere of sheer joy and festivity was palpable everywhere.
Ancient shrines like the Kanak Bhawan Temple, Dashrath Mahal, Maniram Das Chhawni, Ram Harshan Kunj, Charu Shila Temple, Janaki Mahal, and Ram Vallabha Kunj, among others, radiated a vibrant festive aura, as visiting devotees immersed themselves in the celebrations, overcome with deep spiritual emotion.
All Senior Officials Present
Elaborate arrangements, from security measures to ensuring smooth and accessible darshan for the public have been made across Ayodhya for the occassion.
In view of the massive crowds of devotees, the administration appears fully alert and proactive about security arrangements. Senior officials are personally present at Ground Zero to supervise the arrangements. ADG (Lucknow) Praveen Kumar, Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde, and SSP Gaurav Grover could be seen taking stock of the security and other arrangements on-site.
ADG Kumar said that on March 26 alone, over 2 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the Saryu River. Since Friday morning, around 1 million devotees have bathed, as more devotees continue to pour in. Millions of devotees are visiting all major temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for the fulfillment of their wishes.