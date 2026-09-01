ETV Bharat / bharat

Millions At Risk In Kolkata And Mumbai Due To Rising Sea Levels: UN

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

United Nations: Millions of people in Kolkata and Mumbai are at “immediate risk” of losing their homes due to rising sea levels and permanent inundation, a report by the United Nations said.

“Rising seas are no longer a distant threat: they are happening now, faster than at any point in recorded history, and the pace is accelerating, making sea level rise one of the most profound threats to populations around the world in developed and developing States alike,” the report of the UN Secretary-General titled ‘Challenges related to sea level rise and ways and approaches to address it’ said.

The report, released Monday, said that sea level rise is already damaging urban infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, energy grids, buildings and groundwater resources, creating far-reaching consequences that threaten the effective enjoyment of human rights, long-term development and financial stability. It noted that the nature of these risks varies across regions.

In high-income cities such as Miami and New York in the United States and Guangzhou in China, the primary impact is the staggering financial exposure of coastal infrastructure, with assets at risk estimated between USD 2 trillion and USD 3.5 trillion.

“In the low-lying deltas of South Asia, in cities such as Kolkata and Mumbai in India, and Dhaka, the defining impact is human displacement, with more than 14 million people at immediate risk of losing their homes to permanent inundation,” the report said.

It added that this divergence underscores the need to strengthen and broaden the indicators used to assess coastal vulnerability and exposure, ensuring that social risks measured in human lives and displacement receive the same level of urgency as those quantified in financial terms.

It said sea level rise affects public health through damage to coastal health and sanitation infrastructure, increased exposure to water-borne diseases, disrupted sanitation, elevated risks of injury and mortality, and exposure to rising mental health stress.

The combined effects of sea level rise and land subsidence are also intensifying flooding risks, degrading coastal ecosystems and increasing the loss of lives, livelihoods and critical aquatic ecosystem services and habitats.

As the freshwater-saltwater interface migrates inland, coastal aquifers experience the salinisation of freshwater wells and soils, while storm-driven overwash can cause the long-lasting contamination of surface and groundwater, affecting public health. The result has a direct impact on drinking water security, agricultural productivity, irrigation systems and groundwater-dependent ecosystems.

The report stressed that coherent, integrated policy approaches that link river basins, freshwater systems, coasts and the ocean remain insufficiently reflected in regulatory and land use planning frameworks, disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups and sectors, such as artisanal fisheries, small-scale tourism and port-dependent local economies.