ETV Bharat / bharat

Milk-Pouring Ritual In Narmada: NGT Seeks Response From Pollution Control Boards

Visitors crowd around the Marble Rocks waterfall on the Narmada River at Bhedaghat on the outskirts of Jabalpur on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, 2026. ( ANI )

Bhopal: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Central and state pollution control boards over a plea alleging that 11,000 litres of milk and 210 sarees were offered at the Narmada River during a religious event in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, polluting the water body.

Hearing a petition against the Madhya Pradesh government, the tribunal directed authorities to examine whether such religious rituals violate existing environmental guidelines or require fresh anti-pollution regulations.

Nearly 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the river as part of a ritual on the culmination of a 21-day religious event in Satdev village in the Bherunda area on April 8, prompting environmentalists to flag its negative impact on the ecosystem.

The NGT's Central Zone bench in Bhopal was hearing a petition against the state government on Monday.

The bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and MPPCB to submit reports on whether such rituals are covered under existing environmental guidelines or fresh regulations are required.

The applicants alleged that approximately 11,000 litres of milk and 210 sarees were offered to the Narmada River during the rituals.