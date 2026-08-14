ETV Bharat / bharat

Military Modernisation Driven By Self-Reliant & Future-Ready Defence Sector Is Govt’s Top Priority: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is according the highest priority to the modernisation of the defence forces, driven by a self-reliant and future-ready defence sector, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address to the soldiers through Akashvani on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on Friday.

Highlighting the transformative shift witnessed by the defence sector in the last 12 years due to initiatives such as ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’, the defence minister asserted that India has become a nation which is effectively catering to its own security needs, while emerging as a global defence manufacturing hub and a net defence exporter.

Singh emphasised that the domestic defence production, which stood at just Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, has skyrocketed to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26, nearly a four-fold increase over the last decade. This achievement, he said, is a testament to the structural changes that have taken place in the defence sector.

He pointed out that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public sector entities accounted for approximately 76 per cent of the total defence production, with the private sector contributing 24 per cent, up from 22 per cent in the previous fiscal year. This growing participation of the private sector signals a continuously improving business environment within the defence sector, he said.

The defence minister added that defence exports, which stood at a mere Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14, surged to an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, an increase of over 5,500 per cent. He described the feat as the most compelling evidence of Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. “Today, India has 145 defence exporters, and our products are being exported to over 80 countries. I am confident that we will achieve our defence exports target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” he said.

Singh also pointed out that the defence budget has risen from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in FY 2026-27, which is a reflection of India's growing commitment to future defence technologies. “Capital expenditure has grown from Rs 94,588 crore to Rs 2.19 lakh crore. Our focus on Research & Development has also intensified. The R&D budget, which stood at Rs 15,283 crore in FY 2014-15, has increased by 90% to Rs 29,100 crore in FY 2026-27,” he said.