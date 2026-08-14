Military Modernisation Driven By Self-Reliant & Future-Ready Defence Sector Is Govt’s Top Priority: Rajnath Singh
The Union Minister acknowledged the enthusiastic participation of the defence forces in the journey towards Aatmanirbharta.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is according the highest priority to the modernisation of the defence forces, driven by a self-reliant and future-ready defence sector, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address to the soldiers through Akashvani on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on Friday.
Highlighting the transformative shift witnessed by the defence sector in the last 12 years due to initiatives such as ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’, the defence minister asserted that India has become a nation which is effectively catering to its own security needs, while emerging as a global defence manufacturing hub and a net defence exporter.
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर सैनिकों के नाम संदेश। https://t.co/rOkBuuCciI— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2026
Singh emphasised that the domestic defence production, which stood at just Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, has skyrocketed to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26, nearly a four-fold increase over the last decade. This achievement, he said, is a testament to the structural changes that have taken place in the defence sector.
He pointed out that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public sector entities accounted for approximately 76 per cent of the total defence production, with the private sector contributing 24 per cent, up from 22 per cent in the previous fiscal year. This growing participation of the private sector signals a continuously improving business environment within the defence sector, he said.
The defence minister added that defence exports, which stood at a mere Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14, surged to an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, an increase of over 5,500 per cent. He described the feat as the most compelling evidence of Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. “Today, India has 145 defence exporters, and our products are being exported to over 80 countries. I am confident that we will achieve our defence exports target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” he said.
Singh also pointed out that the defence budget has risen from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in FY 2026-27, which is a reflection of India's growing commitment to future defence technologies. “Capital expenditure has grown from Rs 94,588 crore to Rs 2.19 lakh crore. Our focus on Research & Development has also intensified. The R&D budget, which stood at Rs 15,283 crore in FY 2014-15, has increased by 90% to Rs 29,100 crore in FY 2026-27,” he said.
Rajnath Singh added that over the past year, the Defence Acquisition Council has granted Acceptance of Necessity for projects worth over Rs 8.75 lakh crore, which highlights the Government’s emphasis on defence modernisation. He listed the fundamental reforms undertaken in defence procurement to accelerate this modernisation process, including a two-fold increase in financial ceiling for Field Commanders to strengthen operational efficiency, and facilitation of procurement worth more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the revenue route to boost indigenisation.
The Union Minister acknowledged the enthusiastic participation of the defence forces in the journey towards Aatmanirbharta. He stressed that India’s defence self-reliance drive is gaining momentum as indigenous warships, aircraft and advanced military systems are strengthening the capabilities of the Defence Forces.
He asserted that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the defence forces are positioning India at the forefront of technologies for future warfare amidst the evolving defence landscape. He made special mention of the successful test of the first Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation system, which has the capability to transform conventional weapons into precision-guided munitions.
“The testing of the Advanced Agni Missile, equipped with MIRV technology, has added a new dimension to the strategic deterrence capabilities. Successful trials of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, RudraM-II Air-to-Surface Missile, Naval Anti-Ship Missile-SR, and Pinaka Long-Range Guided Rocket have provided unprecedented strength to the nation’s strike capabilities,” he added.
On the successful test of the Active Cooled Full-Scale Scramjet Combustor for over 1,200 seconds, Singh stated that the feat has placed India among the select group of nations capable of developing hypersonic missile technology. He added that the nation’s air defence capabilities have been further bolstered by the first successful test of the indigenous Kusha’ Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile.
He underlined that border area development is a focus area of the Government as the objective is to enhance defence preparedness and connectivity with border areas. He lauded the defence forces for being the ‘first responders’ to carry out relief and rescue operations whenever an unfortunate natural disaster occurs in the country or abroad.
The Union Minister stressed that the Independence Day this year holds special significance as 2026 marks the 150th anniversary of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’. “It is our collective responsibility to celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm. It is not merely an anniversary, but a celebration of our collective consciousness. I am confident that this Independence Day will continue to fuel the spirit of patriotism and service to the nation within every citizen. Let us pledge to become active participants in nation-building and, by discharging our duties with dedication, make meaningful contributions towards building Viksit Bharat,” he said.
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