Military Decoration Citations Tell Tales Of Courage, Tactical Acumen Displayed During Op Sindoor

New Delhi: IAF fighter pilot Group Captain Ranjit Singh Sidhu, who received a prestigious military decoration for his heroics during Operation Sindoor in May, flew "multiple deep-penetration strike missions" to destroy the designated targets with surgical precision while facing "complex threat scenarios" and layered air defences.

His gallant act during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan, which earned him a Vir Chakra recently, finds mention in a list of medal citations published in an October 4 gazette issued by the Centre.

During an operation, his squadron equipped with the formidable fighter aircraft, was chosen for strike missions over a predetermined target. His squadron subsequently conducted successful strikes over the targets and achieved the desired objectives, read the citation.

"As the Commanding Officer, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu exhibited exceptional acts of gallantry on multiple occasions, displayed resolute leadership and unwavering dedication to duty in a complex and high-stakes combat environment with disregard to personal safety. He ensured the planning and execution of air operations of his squadron from three different locations along the Western sector," it says.

Group Captain Sidhu led from the front by flying "multiple deep-penetration strike missions to destroy the designated targets with surgical precision and flew air defence missions in aid of own forces flying similar strike missions".

In each of these missions, he faced "complex threat scenarios and layered air defences". Despite overwhelming odds, he demonstrated "unmatched courage and outstanding tactical acumen", thus ensuring mission success.

The fighter pilot made "dynamic, real-time decisions in the air, adapting swiftly to emerging threats and operational variables. His bold leadership and composure under fire were instrumental in achieving the intended strike outcomes while ensuring survivability of own forces that were undertaking missions under the AD (air defence) cover of his squadron," it adds.

The IAF was able to achieve an "enhanced offensive posture" owing to the unequivocal results achieved by the squadron under his leadership, the citation says.

In August, nine IAF pilots involved in the precision strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations in Pakistan-controlled territories during Operation Sindoor, launched in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, were conferred Vir Chakra, the third highest wartime gallantry awards after the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

India on August 14 recognised the acts of gallantry by the armed forces personnel and the role of senior military brass involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in its annual list of military honours on the eve of 79th Independence Day.