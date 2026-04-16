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Military Conflict Cannot Resolve Problems: PM Modi On West Asia, Ukraine

PM Modi said that the combination of Austria's technological expertise will help build reliable global rechnology systems and supply chains.

Military Conflict Cannot Resolve Problems: PM Modi On West Asia, Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the peaceful resolution of the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. He made the remarks after talks with Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker here.

"Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation," PM Modi said, adding that the impact of the tense situation in the world is being felt by all of us. The prime minister said India and Austria are in agreement that military conflict cannot resolve problems.

"We support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India will bring new energy to trade and investment. Following the historic India-EU FTA, a new golden chapter has begun in relations between India and the EU, he noted.

Addressing the press, PM Modi said that India and Austria have been reliable partners in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability. He noted that Austrian companies have played a significant role in several landmark projects in India, including the Delhi Metro, railway infrastructure, clean energy initiatives, urban development, and engineering marvels such as the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and the Girnar ropeway in Gujarat.

In a post on X, he said, "We are committed to adding new energy in trade and investment linkages. Sectors like defence, semiconductors, futuristic technologies and StartUps present immense potential for closer relations."

The Austrian Chancellor landed in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It is his first official trip to India.

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AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR VISIT
PM MODI MEET CHRISTIAN STOCKER

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