ETV Bharat / bharat

Military-Civil Integration Key To Robust Defence Ecosystem To Tackle Emerging Challenges: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there was a need to "deepen integration" between the military and civil components of his ministry to foster greater synergy within the defence ecosystem to tackle evolving security and technological challenges.

In his address at the foundation day celebrations of Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Civilian Services here, he also said that if officers of the AFHQ Civilian Services develop defence-specific common cyber tools leveraging their expertise, it could prove beneficial to the defence forces.

Singh emphasised that both the uniformed and civil services share the same commitment of 'nation first', and when the objective is singular, every element of the system transforms into national strength.

Underlining that defence forces are marching towards greater jointness with renewed vigour, he said there was a need to deepen integration between the military and civil components of the defence ministry to foster greater cooperation and alignment within the defence ecosystem to tackle evolving security and technological challenges.

"Military officers bring operational experience, a command perspective, and an understanding of warfare, while civilian officers contribute through administrative continuity, policy experience, an understanding of government processes, and institutional memory. When these strengths combine, decision-making becomes more informed, balanced, and effective," Singh said.

The Union minister highlighted the importance of further enhancing structured "cross-exposure" between civilian and military officers, suggesting joint training programmes and developmental assignments for both sides to learn from each other's experiences, according to a defence ministry statement.

He also suggested that a forum could be developed for the study of Indian military history, examining it from a civilian perspective, thereby fostering fresh ideas and new perspectives. Singh expressed confidence that by leveraging expertise in such areas, the AFHQ Civilian Services will be able to make more meaningful contributions to the defence sector.