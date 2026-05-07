Operation Sindoor Was Not The End, It Was The Beginning: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
The Armed Forces held press conference on first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, in which terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were destroyed.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Jaipur: Senior military officials on Thursday asserted that Operation Sindoor was not the end, and it was the beginning. The Armed Forces conducted a press conference on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, in which terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were destroyed.
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who was the Director General (Military Operations) during Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, said India will defend its sovereignty, security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility, and it its fight against terror will go on.
Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on the first anniversary of ''Operation Sindoor ', Lt Ghai said, "It has been a year to the day since Operation Sindoor was conducted, and as the then DGMO, I look back at not only a military operation but possibly a defining moment in India's strategic journey."
He said Operation Sindoor saw India very consciously and coherently go beyond its erstwhile approaches and methods and target terror across the Line of Control (LoC) and its international boundary with Pakistan.
Recalling the operation, he said with precision, proportionality and a clarity of purpose, it was a statement of resolve, responsibility and strategic restraint by a nation.
Pointing out that from the outset, the government gave us two clear directions, clear political-military objectives and the operational flexibility to achieve these, Lt Ghai said.
"They clearly stated end to destroy and degrade terror ecosystems, disrupt their planning and deter future aggression from these bases was very unambiguously spelt out, while the armed forces were entrusted with the wherewithal to plan and execute this operation," he added.
"The government managed the international environment and internal security," he added. He also said that BrahMos, Akash and many other homegrown platforms and weapons played a decisive role in Operation Sindoor. "We planned and executed a complex multi-domain operation in a remarkably compressed timeframe," the senior Army official added.
Stating that Operation Sindoor was not an end and it was just the beginning, he said, " India's fight against terror will go on. India will defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility."
Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X wrote, "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations."
The Minister said Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. He further said it also stands testament to India’s steady advance towards achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliant), enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience.
Military Officials also said that Operation Sindoor signalled that no terror sanctuary is safe.