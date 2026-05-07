ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Was Not The End, It Was The Beginning: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Students hold placards during a programme marking the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', in Jammu, Thursday, May 7, 2026. ( PTI )

Jaipur: Senior military officials on Thursday asserted that Operation Sindoor was not the end, and it was the beginning. The Armed Forces conducted a press conference on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, in which terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were destroyed.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who was the Director General (Military Operations) during Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, said India will defend its sovereignty, security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility, and it its fight against terror will go on.

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on the first anniversary of ''Operation Sindoor ', Lt Ghai said, "It has been a year to the day since Operation Sindoor was conducted, and as the then DGMO, I look back at not only a military operation but possibly a defining moment in India's strategic journey."

He said Operation Sindoor saw India very consciously and coherently go beyond its erstwhile approaches and methods and target terror across the Line of Control (LoC) and its international boundary with Pakistan.

Recalling the operation, he said with precision, proportionality and a clarity of purpose, it was a statement of resolve, responsibility and strategic restraint by a nation.

Pointing out that from the outset, the government gave us two clear directions, clear political-military objectives and the operational flexibility to achieve these, Lt Ghai said.