ETV Bharat / bharat

Militarising Neighbourhood, Accelerating Global AI Arms Race, Lessons Drawn From Operation Sindoor Likely To Get Prominence In Defence Budget

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The rapidly militarising neighbourhood, an accelerating global AI arms race, and the lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor are some of the critical factors that the central government are likely to emphasise in its Defence allocations during the upcoming Union Budget on February 1.

Amid much expectation for an accelerated defence budget, Lt Gen (Retd) Shankar Prasad said that the defence allocation depends upon how the strategy is emerging.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Lt Gen Prasad said, “Strategy emerges depending on what lessons we have learnt from different events like Operation Sindoor. The Army, Navy and Air Force have all carried out studies highlighting what shortfalls they had faced during Operation Sindoor, whether in the field of missile technology, acquisition of information technology or the air aspects. I feel that a lot of work needs to be done towards making our armed forces technologically more savvy, and all those shortcomings that were noticed by the authority concerned must be looked at.”

He said that budget allocation to the armed forces this year needs to be looked at in a different manner.

“By now, it’s more than six months of Operation Sindoor. All three services have carried out enough studies, and those deficiencies need to be addressed very quickly,” he said.

Stating that the strategic environment is very unstable these days, Lt Gen Prasad said, “You see what’s happening in Iran, Gaza, Ukraine, and the threats Europe is facing. The Indian government is fully aware of the shortfall with the armed forces, which is basically related to technology, and it must be addressed. The budget allocation need not be in relation to the GDP, but it should be in relation to the requirement to make the armed forces efficient to fulfil the needs of modern-day warfare,” said Lt Gen Prasad.

He said, “India is not in favour of a long drawn war like the Europeans or the like the Russia-Ukraine war or the Gaza-Israel war. India does not want to go to war, but the war has to be fought because certain issues compel us. Therefore, it needs a change in mechanism for the allocation of the budget.”

According to Lt. Gen. Prasad, while allocating budget, the time factor is very important.

“If you order technologically intense equipment, it does not come overnight from a shell. We have to wait for its manufacture. If it’s indigenous, we have to wait for its R&D. These factors need to be kept in mind during budget allocation,” he said.

Prasad added that there is a need for more emphasis on modernisation and indigenous defence manufacturing.

“From 1990 to 2015, there was hardly any modernization of the armed forces. In spite of the allocated budget for capital expenditure, it was never expanded because the government never sanctioned it. It’s only during the last 8-10 years the modernization have started taking place. And in Atma Nirbhar, both the public sector and the private sector are working together. A lot of the private sectors are coming. A large number of private sectors are participating in defence production and R&D. There is a big change in our thinking, and it should continue. So, a lot of budget needs to be allocated for R&D,” said Prasad.

Stating that AI, drones, missiles, and machine learning are future tools for developing defence, renowned defence strategist Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat that there should be an increase in defence budget for modernisation, including structural changes at various levels and modern weapons systems.

“In Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces, which were earlier recognised world over for their valour and discipline, also showed their mastery in modern warfare. There was no physical contact with enemy forces, yet we achieved victory using modern weapons, using Air Force assets and missiles. The Navy used its power to browbeat the enemy. However, the shortfall noted during the May 2025 operation must be deliberated and solutions found to overcome them,” said Khanna.

According to Khanna, there is a need now for structural changes even at lower levels, providing them with drones and missiles, at platoon levels in infantry units and training them to have heavy mastery over the use of AI-guided weapons.