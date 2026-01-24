Militarising Neighbourhood, Accelerating Global AI Arms Race, Lessons Drawn From Operation Sindoor Likely To Get Prominence In Defence Budget
Lessons from Operation Sindoor, global conflicts and AI-driven warfare are pushing calls for a smarter, faster and more modern defence budget this year.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The rapidly militarising neighbourhood, an accelerating global AI arms race, and the lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor are some of the critical factors that the central government are likely to emphasise in its Defence allocations during the upcoming Union Budget on February 1.
Amid much expectation for an accelerated defence budget, Lt Gen (Retd) Shankar Prasad said that the defence allocation depends upon how the strategy is emerging.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Lt Gen Prasad said, “Strategy emerges depending on what lessons we have learnt from different events like Operation Sindoor. The Army, Navy and Air Force have all carried out studies highlighting what shortfalls they had faced during Operation Sindoor, whether in the field of missile technology, acquisition of information technology or the air aspects. I feel that a lot of work needs to be done towards making our armed forces technologically more savvy, and all those shortcomings that were noticed by the authority concerned must be looked at.”
He said that budget allocation to the armed forces this year needs to be looked at in a different manner.
“By now, it’s more than six months of Operation Sindoor. All three services have carried out enough studies, and those deficiencies need to be addressed very quickly,” he said.
Stating that the strategic environment is very unstable these days, Lt Gen Prasad said, “You see what’s happening in Iran, Gaza, Ukraine, and the threats Europe is facing. The Indian government is fully aware of the shortfall with the armed forces, which is basically related to technology, and it must be addressed. The budget allocation need not be in relation to the GDP, but it should be in relation to the requirement to make the armed forces efficient to fulfil the needs of modern-day warfare,” said Lt Gen Prasad.
He said, “India is not in favour of a long drawn war like the Europeans or the like the Russia-Ukraine war or the Gaza-Israel war. India does not want to go to war, but the war has to be fought because certain issues compel us. Therefore, it needs a change in mechanism for the allocation of the budget.”
According to Lt. Gen. Prasad, while allocating budget, the time factor is very important.
“If you order technologically intense equipment, it does not come overnight from a shell. We have to wait for its manufacture. If it’s indigenous, we have to wait for its R&D. These factors need to be kept in mind during budget allocation,” he said.
Prasad added that there is a need for more emphasis on modernisation and indigenous defence manufacturing.
“From 1990 to 2015, there was hardly any modernization of the armed forces. In spite of the allocated budget for capital expenditure, it was never expanded because the government never sanctioned it. It’s only during the last 8-10 years the modernization have started taking place. And in Atma Nirbhar, both the public sector and the private sector are working together. A lot of the private sectors are coming. A large number of private sectors are participating in defence production and R&D. There is a big change in our thinking, and it should continue. So, a lot of budget needs to be allocated for R&D,” said Prasad.
Stating that AI, drones, missiles, and machine learning are future tools for developing defence, renowned defence strategist Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat that there should be an increase in defence budget for modernisation, including structural changes at various levels and modern weapons systems.
“In Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces, which were earlier recognised world over for their valour and discipline, also showed their mastery in modern warfare. There was no physical contact with enemy forces, yet we achieved victory using modern weapons, using Air Force assets and missiles. The Navy used its power to browbeat the enemy. However, the shortfall noted during the May 2025 operation must be deliberated and solutions found to overcome them,” said Khanna.
According to Khanna, there is a need now for structural changes even at lower levels, providing them with drones and missiles, at platoon levels in infantry units and training them to have heavy mastery over the use of AI-guided weapons.
“There is also a need for expediting the Theatre Commands with more joint structured Armed Forces units, including Army, Navy and Air Force elements. There is also a need to have not one but two strike corps for China. They should be based on brigade sized self contained formations. These strike corps need to be equipped with modern light weapons,” Khanna said.
He said that the Air Force is short of 7-10 squadrons, as they are the future main power of the nation. "The Navy needs more nuclear submarines. AI, missiles and drones are the need of the hour for the Army, Navy and Air Force,” Khanna said.
The Union Budget for 2025-26 had made a provision of Rs 6,81,210.27 crore for the Ministry of Defence, which was 9.53 per cent more than the Budgetary Estimate of FY 2024-25 and stands at 13.45 per cent of the Union Budget.
Keeping in mind that the Indian Armed Forces need to be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and a technologically-advanced, combat-ready force, Rs 1,80,000 crore was allocated for the capital outlay of the Defence Forces. This allocation was 4.65 per cent higher than the Budgetary Estimate of FY 2024-25. Out of this, Rs 1,48,722.80 crore was planned to be spent on Capital Acquisition, termed as modernisation budget of the Armed Forces, and the remaining Rs 31,277.20 crore was for capital expenditure on Research & Development and creation of infrastructural assets across the country.
“Although the strategic aim should be to develop its own weapons system, indigenisation (made in India), defence systems take a long time to develop. Hence, to cater for immediate requirements, we should go for imports with a transparent purchase system. The private sector should be encouraged to develop defence weapons and equipment. They should be given subsidies and encouraged to compete amongst themselves. Both the government and private sector must be encouraged to spend on research for developing futuristic weapons and war-like stores. Indigenisation should be a key policy,” said Brigadier Khanna.
Referring to the Agniveers, Khanna said that there is a need to review the Agniveer system of recruitment, depending upon feedback from all stakeholders.
“The Agniveer system of recruitment will be tested when the first batch gets a call for implementation,” he said.
Stating that defence forces are the right arm of the government in power, Khanna said, “Defence personnel should not look back for their needs, whether financial, social and dignity. Government must look after them, rather than have to look over their shoulders”.
According to PRS Legislative Research (PRS), a New Delhi-based organization that provides independent research, the share of the central budget spent on defence has decreased over the years. In 2014-15, the Centre spent 17 per cent of its total budget on defence, which was reduced to 13 per cent as per the budget estimates of 2025-26.
Between 2013-14 and 2025-26, compared to an annual increase of 9 per cent in defence spending, total central government expenditure increased at an annual rate of 10 per cent.
“India’s defence allocation has been rising steadily, around 9-10 per cent year-on-year in recent budgets, with expectations of further growth next year. That trajectory is understandable given strategic pressures and a large force structure. But a higher overall number is only meaningful if capital outlays and execution improve. Revenue spending on salaries and pensions takes a big share, which constrains what is left for new capabilities. If Parliament and the government can increase the envelope while also ensuring that funds reach real modernisation programs, then an increase is justified. Simply increasing the topline without addressing structural constraints will not meet strategic needs,” said Subhangi Palve, an independent journalist specializing in Defence & Aerospace.
According to Palve, in the context of Operation Sindoor, the budget needs to reflect lessons from real combat operations.
“The priority should be on closing capability gaps exposed during the operation, especially in counter-drone systems, precision strike platforms, long-range ISR assets and electronic warfare. The armed forces also need robust logistics, secure communications and hardened networks. Strengthening jointness across services and improving acquisition processes so that urgent requirements can be met without procedural delay should be part of the focus. Finally, balancing traditional force structure with investments in cyber, space and emerging technology domains will be critical, she said.
Referring to the issue of modernisation and indigenous defence manufacturing, Palve said, “It clearly needs a larger share of the budget. Capital expenditure and R&D outlays have lagged relative to the size of the challenge, and industry bodies have called for raising the share of capital spending. In the 2025-26 budget, India allocated around 26-27 per cent of defence outlay to capital acquisitions, with much of that still in basic or legacy categories. Increasing that share toward 30 per cent or more would help field new fighters, ships, submarines, long-range missiles and C5ISR systems.”
At the same time, according to Palve, expanding indigenous manufacturing is vital not just for security but for economic value.
“India’s defence production and exports have grown, but the sector’s capacity remains small relative to peer nations. Strengthening public-private partnerships, easing technology transfer, and expanding the role of domestic firms, including MSMEs, will make modernisation more sustainable,” she said.