Tamil Nadu: Migrant Worker From Assam Beaten To Death By Villagers In Thiruvallur After Alleged Misconduct Incident
Tamil Nadu Police stated that the deceased, identified as Prasenjith Das, allegedly attempted to behave inappropriately with a woman who was alone inside the house.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Thiruvallur: A migrant worker from Assam was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district following an incident in which he was accused of misbehaving with a woman while under the influence of alcohol, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred at Ramarajakandigai near Vengal village in Thiruvallur district and has triggered concern over mob violence and the safety of migrant workers employed across southern states.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Das, a native of Assam who had recently arrived in Thiruvallur along with five others in search of employment. The group had rented accommodation in the area and was working locally.
Police said the incident began when Das allegedly approached a house where two women were present and asked for drinking water. Initial local accounts claimed that the woman refused after noticing that he was heavily intoxicated, following which an argument reportedly broke out.
However, police later stated that Das allegedly attempted to behave inappropriately with a woman who was alone inside the house. According to investigators, the woman shut herself inside the house after sensing danger.
"Prasenjit Das, while intoxicated, approached the house under the pretext of asking for water and allegedly attempted to misbehave with the woman. After she locked herself inside, he allegedly tried to damage the window using a knife," a police official said.
The woman subsequently alerted her relatives and neighbours, following which a group of villagers allegedly rushed to the spot and attacked Das. He sustained severe injuries in the assault and died at the scene.
After receiving information, the Vengal police arrived at the location, recovered the body and shifted it to the Thiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have detained at least three persons in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.
Officials said they are examining multiple versions of the sequence of events, including eyewitness accounts from local residents and migrant workers staying with the deceased.
The incident has once again brought attention to the vulnerability of migrant labourers working in different states as well as the growing concern over instances of mob justice replacing legal process.
Tamil Nadu has a significant migrant workforce employed in construction, manufacturing and other labour-intensive sectors, particularly from states such as Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. Police said further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and post-mortem findings.
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