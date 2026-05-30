ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Migrant Worker From Assam Beaten To Death By Villagers In Thiruvallur After Alleged Misconduct Incident

Thiruvallur: A migrant worker from Assam was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district following an incident in which he was accused of misbehaving with a woman while under the influence of alcohol, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Ramarajakandigai near Vengal village in Thiruvallur district and has triggered concern over mob violence and the safety of migrant workers employed across southern states.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Das, a native of Assam who had recently arrived in Thiruvallur along with five others in search of employment. The group had rented accommodation in the area and was working locally.

Police said the incident began when Das allegedly approached a house where two women were present and asked for drinking water. Initial local accounts claimed that the woman refused after noticing that he was heavily intoxicated, following which an argument reportedly broke out.

However, police later stated that Das allegedly attempted to behave inappropriately with a woman who was alone inside the house. According to investigators, the woman shut herself inside the house after sensing danger.

"Prasenjit Das, while intoxicated, approached the house under the pretext of asking for water and allegedly attempted to misbehave with the woman. After she locked herself inside, he allegedly tried to damage the window using a knife," a police official said.