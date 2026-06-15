ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-Year-Old Girl Dies After Sexual Assault In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, Youth Held

Local people protest outside the police station following the death of the girl in Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A three-year-old girl died of serious injuries after a youth sexually assaulted her at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu late on Sunday.

The 19-year-old accused, an original resident of Bihar, works at SIPCOT industrial estate, Gummidipoondi. He has been arrested, police said.

The victim's father also works at the same factory along with the accused and they lived in the same neighbourhood.

According to sources, the three-year-old, who also belongs to Bihar, was playing with other children near her home when she suddenly went missing.

Later, she was found by local women in a seriously injured condition in a nearby thorny thicket.

She was rushed to Gummidipoondi Government Hospital and later to Government Stanley Hospital, Chennai.