Three-Year-Old Girl Dies After Sexual Assault In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, Youth Held
The victim's father and the accused work in same factory and originally belong to Bihar, sources said
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Chennai: A three-year-old girl died of serious injuries after a youth sexually assaulted her at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu late on Sunday.
The 19-year-old accused, an original resident of Bihar, works at SIPCOT industrial estate, Gummidipoondi. He has been arrested, police said.
The victim's father also works at the same factory along with the accused and they lived in the same neighbourhood.
According to sources, the three-year-old, who also belongs to Bihar, was playing with other children near her home when she suddenly went missing.
Later, she was found by local women in a seriously injured condition in a nearby thorny thicket.
She was rushed to Gummidipoondi Government Hospital and later to Government Stanley Hospital, Chennai.
She succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.
According to police, the accused allegedly took her to a nearby shop on the pretext of buying her biscuits and assaulted her at a secluded spot.
The accused, later identified as Bipin Manjhi, tried to flee but was caught by the public.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Following the incident, local residents staged demonstrations and road blockades in the area, resulting in altercations with the police as they demanded severe punishment for the perpetrator.
The issue also snowballed into a political controversy with the Opposition DMK questioning the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.
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