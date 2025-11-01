ETV Bharat / bharat

Midnight Horror: 2 Men Chase, Attack Woman Journalist's Car In Delhi; Held Within Hours

New Delhi: A midnight drive home turned into a nightmare for a woman journalist when two men on a two-wheeler allegedly chased her across Delhi's expressways, tried to block her way and smashed her car's rear windscreen with a stick.

The accused were arrested within hours, police said on Friday. The 35-year-old woman, who works as a producer with a private television news channel, was returning to her Vasant Kunj home from her Noida Sector 129 office in the intervening night of October 30 and 31. Around 12:45 am, while she was driving on the Mahamaya flyover, two men on a scooter allegedly began following her after she overtook them.

"They tried to block my way and gestured for me to stop. I ignored them at first, but they continued chasing me. When my car halted in traffic, the pillion rider banged on my windscreen and tried to open the door. Later, he took out a stick and smashed my rear window when I was near DND," the journalist said in an audio clip.

Panick-stricken and fearing for her safety, she called one of her colleagues, who advised her to keep driving and not stop. She continued speeding until she reached near the Ashram flyover towards Lajpat Nagar, where she sought help from taxi drivers and called the Police Control Room (PCR) around 1:30 am.